A Man Says He Was Kicked Out Of A Restaurant For Wearing A Cross Necklace

“I’m not going to tuck my cross in because of my beliefs."

A man says he was kicked out of an Indianapolis restaurant because he refused to hide his cross necklace, and now he’s asking other diners to “send a message,” WVUE-DT (New Orleans) is reporting.

Jerry Bond says that he and his friends went to Kilroy’s Bar & Grill in Indianapolis’ Broad Apple neighborhood this weekend when things took a turn because of his necklace. The issue came about because the restaurant has a dress code, posted at the entrance, which prohibits “large chains outside of shirt.” It appears that it’s up to the discretion of the restaurant’s security people as to what constitutes a “large chain,” however. And that turned out to be a problem for Bond.

“[The bouncer] said, ‘well you got to remove your necklace’ … because they said it’s a large necklace. We’re going to ask you to either tuck your necklace, remove it or you have to leave.'”

Bond was having none of that.

“I’m not going to tuck my cross in because of my beliefs. I believe in wearing this cross and what it represents.”

Bond also pointed out to the bouncer, apparently to no avail, that other patrons in the building that night were wearing necklaces with pendants larger than his cross. He also attempted to discuss the matter with the manager, who was apparently not in an understanding mood.

It’s not clear when or why Kilroy’s instituted its dress code. In 2012, Indianapolis Monthly reported that the downtown bar was not alone in having a dress code. The specifics of what the dress code was at that time are unclear, with the magazine reporting only that a manager, identified only as “Mike,” merely said, “Gotta wear clothes.” Similarly, in 2015 the Indianapolis Star reported on area bars and restaurants that had “surprising” rules and noted that Kilroy’s had a sign out front indicating that weapons were not allowed.

In February 2014, WFTV (Orlando) noted that dress codes exist in several Daytona Beach-area biker bars. Specifically, the “No Colors” rules are intended to limit tension between rival gang members.

Back in Indianapolis, Bond’s friend, minister David Latimore, is calling for protests of the restaurant, which he says targeted his friend because of his Christian faith.