Bernie Sanders Condemns Trump, Says President Is Comfortable With Despots But Not Leaders Of Democracies

Senator Bernie Sanders lashed out at President Donald Trump for his behavior at the two-day G7 summit held in Canada this week. Sanders condemned Trump’s move to alienate longterm allies and associate himself with authoritarian leaders like Russian president Vladimir Putin, Chinese president Xi Jinping, and President of Philippines, Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

Taking to Twitter, Sanders said, “I find it very strange that President Trump has such a hard time getting along with the leaders of the world’s major democracies but feels very comfortable with despots and authoritarian leaders like Putin, Xi Jinping, Duterte and Mohammad Bin Salman.”

Trump, during the G7 summit, antagonized world leaders—particularly Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The president publicly insulted him, calling him, “very weak and dishonest.” Trump also threatened to impose steep tariffs on Canada and the E.U.

After Trudeau announced that the members of the G7 had signed a joint statement, Trump took a jab at him on Twitter, stating that the United States will not endorse the communique.

The joint statement between the leaders of G7 nations comes after President Trump refused to back down from his decision to impose international tariffs on goods, including steel and aluminum imports.

Much to the dismay of the G7 nations, Trump doubled down on his call for Russia to be readmitted into the G7. Russia was suspended from the group — then known as the G8 — in 2014 after the majority of member countries allied against its annexation of Crimea.

Trump had suggested that Russia should be allowed back into the global group despite their continued occupation of Crimea.

The G7 nations have made it clear that they are against having Russia in the group.

Trump’s attempts to include Russia into the group has raised suspicions because the intelligence agencies in the U.S. have confirmed that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, which eventually helped Trump win.

Sanders, who is against Russian President Putin, released a statement in February condemning his move to meddle with the elections. “It is now clear to everyone that agents of the Russian government were, in a disgusting and dangerous manner, actively interfering in the 2016 elections in an effort to defeat Secretary Hillary Clinton,” he said in a statement to the press.

Now, Putin has expressed interest to have a summit with Trump to improve relations between Washington and Moscow. According to a report by the Inquisitr, the summit will be held in Vienna.