Demi Lovato Shares Sad Post Regarding Injured Vocal Chords

The singer shared a lengthy post on Instagram and was profusely sorry to her fans.

It’s a sad day for several Demi Lovato fans who planned to attend the singers London show of her “Tell Me You Love Me” world tour this evening. Demi shared a long post on her Instagram page Sunday afternoon apologizing profusely for the show’s cancellation, blaming it on injured vocal chords.

According to her post, Demi had her vocal chords examined by a doctor who believed if she performed this evening, she could cause further damage which would result in the rest of the tour being canceled completely. Demi claimed to be “very, very sick” and explained her vocal chords were extremely swollen. The singer went on to apologize to her loyal Lovatics, specifically those who traveled long distances to attend tonight’s performance, and those who received tickets as gifts for birthdays or holidays.

“It just breaks my heart to let you down. Just know I feel your frustration and I wouldn’t do this unless I absolutely had to.”

Demi captioned her Instagram post with a simple broken heart emoji, and in just over an hour it received over 400,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments. Many fans wished Demi and speedy recovery and understood her reasoning behind canceling tonight’s show.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer also shared the post on her Twitter page which also received a resounding amount of likes and retweets. Demi even replied to a fan’s tweet who said they were excited to see her perform this evening but said it was more important that Demi was healthy. The singer shared her fans tweet and added a red heart emoji to show some love.

In addition to the Instagram and Twitter post, Demi shared a sad video on her Instagram story where the singer clearly had lost her voice. She was sitting in bed with no makeup on and reiterated what her posts had said, and continued to apologize to her fans for letting them down. Demi admitted to always wanting to perform at London’s O2 Arena and is looking forward to playing there in the future when the show is rescheduled.

Demi’s following performance in Birmingham on June 12 is still a go, but could potentially be canceled if the singer does not heal properly in time. The rest of her concert dates for her European leg are as follows:

June 13 — Glasgow

June 15 — Newcastle

June 16 — Manchester

June 18 — Amsterdam

June 19 — Amsterdam

June 21 — Barcelona

June 22 — Madrid

June 27 — Bologna

Tonight’s canceled London show at the 02 has been rescheduled to June 25.