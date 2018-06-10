Surface Phone: Microsoft Drops An Andromeda OS Teaser In ‘Miami Street’ App Package Metadata

Microsoft appears to have dropped its biggest reference to Andromeda OS in its highly-anticipated Windows 10 game.

Microsoft remains incredibly tight-lipped about the long-rumored Surface Phone. While the device has been in the rumor mill for years now, Microsoft is yet to confirm the existence of the all-elusive handset. That is, it seems, until recently, when a deep dive into a recently-released Windows 10 game revealed references to Andromeda OS, the shell rumored to be utilized by the near-mythical foldable flagship hybrid smartphone.

Dubbed Miami Street, the game, which is developed by Electric Square, is a free-to-play racing title designed to be compatible with all Windows 10 devices. According to Windows Central, a deep dive into Miami Street’s app package metadata reveals references to an upcoming operating system — Andromeda OS. What’s the significance of Andromeda OS? It just so happens to be the shell that the highly-anticipated Surface Phone is expected to feature, once it sees an actual release. A description of the racing title highlights its compatibility on any device running Windows 10.

“We’ve got some exciting news to share. We proudly announce Miami Street, a project that Electric Square has been working on with our partners at Microsoft Studios. Developed to be played on any Windows 10 device, Miami Street is a new kind of racing game, built for a broad audience who love easy to pick-up-and-play experiences. As we continue the development of Miami Street in the months ahead, we will begin releasing the game in limited regions for testing and player feedback.”

As of writing, Miami Street is only available for the PC. Considering the gameplay of the racing game, however, there seems to be very little sense for Microsoft to release a title just for touch-enabled Windows 10 PCs. Together with references to Andromeda OS in its app package metadata, Miami Heat seems to be the latest clue that Microsoft has dropped teasing the release of a new class of devices that are touch-enabled, robust with power, and portable enough to compete on the mobile market.

As noted in a Softpedia News report, speculations are high that Microsoft is preparing to release its Andromeda OS-powered mobile hybrid device sometime later this year. Microsoft usually releases its new class of Surface devices around fall. Thus, if the Redmond-based tech giant is preparing to launch its highly-anticipated and long-rumored re-entry into the smartphone market, it would probably happen before the year ends. The mobile industry, if any, is ready for the device, as evidenced by the generous amount of concepts being released about the yet-to-be-unveiled handset.