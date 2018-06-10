David Spade Hits The Stage For First Stand-Up Comedy Show Since Sister-In-Law Kate Spade’s Death

Still in mourning, the actor and comedian didn't want to cancel his show

It’s been a “rough week” for actor and comedian, David Spade. As reported by the Inquisitr, Spade’s late sister-in-law, legendary fashion designer Kate Spade, tragically committed suicide earlier this week on Tuesday. Following countless of others, Spade shared his heartbreak over the news on Twitter, paying his respects to the iconic woman he loved and knew simply as Katy. Three days later it would appear that Spade is now on a path to try to move forward with his life by going back to work.

In a report by People, Spade, 53, headed back to the stage on Friday for his first stand-up comedy event at Brea Improv Comedy Club in Brea, California. Still in mourning, the comedian addressed his audience and thanked them for coming out. “Thank you for coming. It was a rough week, but I didn’t want to cancel and I appreciate you all coming out here,” he told them. He even shed some light humor before his comedy set began. “And if my jokes don’t work then I get sort of a free pass,” he said. It was reported that he was due to make a second appearance at the same comedy club Saturday night as well.

Spade is the brother of Kate Spade New York co-founder, Andy Spade, who was the fashion designers husband for 24 years until her untimely death. He was reported as having a very close relationship with the family, even attending public events with them. In another tribute to his sister-in-law, Spade recounted the fun they had when taking family Christmas photos in an Instagram post.

On Thursday medical examiners confirmed that Kate Spade’s cause of death was indeed suicide. She was found dead in her NYC Park Avenue home. In an article by the New York Times, Andy Spade shared his late wife’s struggle with depression and anxiety saying, “Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help for depression and anxiety over the last 5 years, seeing a doctor on a regular basis and taking medication for both depression and anxiety.” He even revealed that he had been in contact with her “the night before” and nothing seemed out of the ordinary as he remembered she “sounded happy”.

“There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.”

Andy and Kate Spade Matthew Peyton / Getty Images

Her husband also addressed that even though the couple had been living apart for some time, they remained friends and kept their 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix, whom he simply referred to as “Bea”, as their main focus.

“My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already.”

It was reported that Kate Spade did leave behind a suicide note in which she was adamant that her daughter know that her mother’s death was in no way her fault.

Kate Spade’s death was sadly followed by news of the tragic death of beloved chef, author and TV personality, Anthony Bourdain, who also died of suicide. He was discovered Friday in his hotel room in France where he was shooting an episode of his famous CNN show, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.