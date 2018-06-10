Playful Kate Middleton Enjoys Time With Her Royal Kids At Charity Polo Match

Kate Middleton relaxes with two of her children at her husband's polo match.

Just one day after Kate Middleton was seen with the rest of the royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour, she was spotted once again. This time it was a more relaxed event. She and her two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, headed to Beaufort Park in Gloucester, England on Sunday. According to Just Jared, Prince William was taking part in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy and his family was there to cheer him on, and to have a little fun and relaxation as well.

Prince George had on khaki shorts and a navy polo shirt, while his little sister, Princess Charlotte, sported a lightweight pink dress for the warm spring day. However, their mom, Kate Middleton, also grabbed the spotlight. Unlike Saturday that was more of a royals kind of day, Sunday brought out the playful and relaxed side of the duchess just spending time with her family.

Middleton donned an easy-breezy blue striped dress by Zara. It had a plunging neckline and a matching belt around the middle. She completed the look by wearing wedge sandals to go with the summery outfit. She was seen running around having fun with George and Charlotte. They got to run off some energy with other kids, practice handstands, and then later just chilled with their royal mom.

According to People, the polo match was held in an effort to raise funds for the Royal Marsden cancer hospital and homelessness charity Centrepoint. These are worthwhile charities that both Prince William and Prince Harry are involved in. The polo match is also a fun day for friends and families as well. The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed the time with her kids, except for six-week-old Prince Louis.

So cute! Duchess Kate Middleton played with Prince George & Princess Charlotte in these cute new photos at a polo match: https://t.co/6JsFWycctp — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 10, 2018

Princess Charlotte made her mom laugh so she may have been doing something quite goofy. The 3-year-old had a bit of a scare on Saturday when she slipped and fell on the Buckingham Palace balcony. She was okay thanks to Kate who was right there behind her daughter to catch her. It looks like Charlotte may have forgotten all about the incident since she is having such a fun day at the park.

Kate Middleton is doing something right. After having three kids in four years, she is in great shape and is enjoying her life as a royal. She is sure to have a few tips for her new sister-in-law, Duchess Meghan, when the time comes for her to have kids with Prince Harry.