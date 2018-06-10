France Calls Out Donald Trump’s ‘Fits Of Anger’ After G7 Outburst

Emmanuel Macron says Trump’s tariffs are “unilateral and illegal.”

French President Emmanuel Macron hit back at President Donald Trump after he refused to endorse a joint communique by the G7 nations.

Diplomacy cannot be dictated by “fits of anger,” Macron warned after the G7 summit in Quebec ended in acrimony.

Macron said that the U.S., which had pulled out of the Paris Accord and the Iran nuclear deal, and which has now imposed steep steel and aluminum tariffs on Europe, Canada, and Mexico, needs to be persuaded to remain in the “community of nations.”

At a press conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Macron called Trump’s tariffs “unilateral and illegal.” He warned that the U.S. was embracing isolationism and neglecting “its own history, its own values.”

He pointed out that while Trump may not “mind being isolated,” the other “six countries represent shared values” and “true international force.”

Trump on Saturday publicly humiliated Trudeau after he released the joint communique. According to Independent, the joint communique stated that the G7 nations need to evaluate international trade rules and develop new ones, if necessary, going forward to ensure an equal trading playing field.

This statement, released by Trudeau, did not go well with Trump, who called the Canadian leader “very weak and dishonest.” Trump was also furious with him for holding a press conference in which Trudeau reasserted his opposition to the U.S. tariffs, and vowed to impose similar tariffs on U.S. goods.

“Canadians are polite and reasonable but we will also not be pushed around,” he said.

Trudeau also stated that Canadians did not take it lightly that the U.S. has moved forward with significant tariffs on their steel and aluminum industry.

These remarks forced Trump to retract the joint statement. Tweeting en route to his next summit in Singapore, Trump said he had instructed U.S. officials “not to endorse the communique.

Explaining the U.S. president’s actions, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that Trudeau “really kind of stabbed us in the back.”

“Trudeau says that we are the problem with tariffs. The non-factual part of this is Canada has enormous tariffs,” said Kudlow.

Sharply criticizing Trump’s remarks on tariffs, Prime Minister Trudeau promised that Canada would answer with its own on July 1 unless the U.S. reversed course.

Former FBI director James Comey also condemned Trump for attacking Canada, a long-time U.S. ally, and its prime minister, Justin Trudeau. Without naming the president in his tweet, Comey said that the country’s relationship with Canada is crucial for national security.