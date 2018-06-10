Becca Kufrin’s Tattoos And More Memorable ‘Bachelorette’ Ink

Bachelorette fans know that tattooed contestants have been featured on the show for years. Now, as current star Becca Kufrin goes on her journey to find love on the female-led version of the ABC franchise, Bachelor diehards are analyzing her tattoos, with some fans wondering if her most recent ink was done in honor of her former fiancé, Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Becca Kufrin only had three tattoos when she was cast on Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor last year. But when Arie arrived at Becca’s house to break up with her on the finale of his season of the show, he commented on a fourth tattoo on her wrist. The tat is of a bumblebee, and some fans wondered if “Bumblebee” was her nickname for Arie before their split. If so, it probably stings for her to look at it now.

According to Life & Style, in addition to the buzzy bee ink, Becca has a tattoo of a cross under her pinky finger and the words “Psalms 61:2” on her forearm just under her wrist. In addition, Kufrin is tattooed with the initials of her late father, Stephen Kufrin. The letters “SKK” are inked on her foot with an image of a heart. Becca Kufrin’s tattoos are clearly visible when she wears her Bachelorette gowns and bathing suits during her dream dates on the rose-filled reality show.

Of course, Bachelorette tattoos go way back. During Season 6 of the ABC dating show, contestant Kasey Kahl went to drastic measures to prove his commitment to then-Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky. After telling Ali he was there to “guard and protect” her heart, he went to a tattoo parlor to get a six-inch tattoo on his wrist of a heart being protected by a shield as a symbol of his devotion to The Bachelorette star.

“I’m wearing my heart and my emotions literally on my sleeve,” Kasey said. And yes, he received a rose from Ali that week.

Last year, Bachelorette Season 11 lovebirds Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth showed off their matching bird tats. Bristowe, who had dove tattoos on her arms despite the fact that she is notorious for her irrational fear of birds, was photographed walking with her man as he sported an identical dove tattoo on the back of his arm. According to Entertainment Tonight , Booth later confirmed on Snapchat that his bird ink was henna.

More recently, Bachelorette runner-up Peter Kraus’ tattoos were prominently featured on Rachel Lindsay’s season of the show. According to his bio on ABC, Peter has tattoos of a family knot on his shoulder, a cross on his arms, Ironman on his ribs and a buck on his chest. All of the tats reportedly have deep personal meaning for Peter.

