Tiffany Trump Partied For World Oceans Day With Joe Biden’s Granddaughter In The Hamptons

The younger generation put politics aside to support the Surfrider Foundation.

First Daughter Tiffany Trump took a break from the books this weekend to enjoy some traditional summer fun and support the Surfrider Foundation in its mission to protect clean water and maintain healthy beaches.

On Saturday, Tiffany Trump joined Naomi Biden, who is Joe Biden’s granddaughter, at The Surf Lodge for a performance by JUST Water co-founder singer Jaden Smith for World Oceans Day, according to a Guest of A Guest report. Naomi and Tiffany were classmates together at UPenn where they were both in the class of 2016.

Tiffany Trump shared fun snaps to her Instagram story of the event. She had a selfie featuring her and Naomi. Then, she shared one with her BFF Andrew Warren, with the words “since three years old” written on it. Also, she panned the crowd at the event, which looked like a great time in the Hamptons.

President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter wore a simple blue and white summery outfit and left her blonde locks loose for the occasion, and looked ready for a summer evening near the water.

The Instagram story came on the heels of a trip to New York City where the 24-year-old Georgetown University law student had dinner with her mother, Marla Maples, and some family friends, according to a Daily Mail report. The first daughter shared a meal at Gramercy Park Hotel with her mother as well as musician Gabe Saporta, event planner Elvira Grau, and two other men.

Marla Maples, President Donald Trump’s second wife, shared a picture of the evening out with her Instagram followers and captioned it, “Sharing friendship, family & amazing uplifting conversations… welcome back to #NYC Tiff, #DavidGhiyam and Gabe.”

The group was all smiles, and Tiffany sat front and center with her trademark smile and gorgeous, long blonde hair falling in soft curls around her face.

Of the World Oceans Day event the first daughter attended at The Surf Lodge Guest of A Guest reported that, Dr. Chad Nelsen, CEO of the Surfrider Foundation, said, “As a grassroots organization that works with local communities to build scalable change from the ground up, we’re excited to work together with JUST Water and the Surf Lodge to help protect our ocean and coasts. Support for the weekend events will have a lasting impact on the protection of clean water and healthy beaches.”

It looks like Tiffany is taking a bit of time to enjoy the summer after completing her first year of law school at Georgetown.