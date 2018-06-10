‘UFC 225: Whittaker Vs. Romero 2’ Main Card Results, Including Holly Holm Dominating Megan Anderson

Five bouts were featured on the main card and all of them went the distance.

UFC 225 aired live Saturday night from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. There were five featured matches on the main card of UFC 225, including the main event of Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero 2. As SB Nation documented, the main event was initially going to be for the UFC Middleweight Championship, but Romero missed the required weight, so it was a non-title bout. All five fights on the main card went the distance in UFC 225.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier, CM Punk lasted all three rounds but lost his second MMA fight against Mike Jackson. Though he dominated the contest, Mike was later blasted by UFC president Dana White for his antics during the fight, and it looks like both competitors won’t have a future with the company. White complimented Punk’s heart but made it clear that he is done with the UFC.

In a heavyweight bout, Andrei Arlovski fought the up-and-coming Tai Tuivasa. For the first time in his career, Tai had to fight past the first round. The two went the distance in a very close contest, but the judges awarded Tuivasa the winner by unanimous decision.

Holly Holm faced Megan Anderson in a featherweight contest. Holm’s fights have largely been uninspiring since she beat Ronda Rousey for the bantamweight title, but Holly found her second victory at UFC 225 since that night. With an MMA record of 8-2, Megan Anderson looked impressive before her unimpressive debut in the UFC Saturday night. Landing more strikes, performing four takedowns, and not even looking a bit tired, Holly Holm completely dominated Megan Anderson and claimed a 30-26 victory via unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, Colby Covington faced Rafael dos Anjos for the interim UFC Welterweight Championship. This was an intense fight, but Covington controlled the majority of the match and ultimately won the contest. This now sets up Covington to eventually face the division champion, Tyron Woodley.

To close out the evening, Robert Whittaker faced Yoel Romero. This was a heavy-hitting contest and both fighters exchanged pulverizing blows that would have knocked out a lesser competitor. Through most of the match, Yoel seemed out of it but showed signs of life by landing a few powerful punches. By the end of the fifth round, both Whittaker and Romero were gassed. Romero also missed weight for their first contest, and like this one, he also lost that fight.

-UFC 225- Last night Robert Whittaker defeated Yoel Romero in Chicago via a controversial split decision. Also, Colby Covington defeated Rafael Dos Anjos, Holly Holm defeated Megan Anderson, and Mike Jackson defeated CM Punk. Fun night of fights! -Bulldog #UFC225 #UFC pic.twitter.com/SHbf6Oeylr — MMAfighting.com™ – The MMA Bulldog™ (@TheMMABulldog) June 10, 2018

You can catch the reply of the entire event on UFC TV.