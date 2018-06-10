Beyoncé And Jay-Z Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows, Per ‘People Magazine’

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are currently going viral with sexy photos.

With all the hullabaloo about their sexy photos currently going viral on the Internet, it’s amazing to note that the vow renewal between hip-hop super-couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z has gone largely unnoticed.

Of course, there’s the argument that the couple planned it exactly that way.

According to People Magazine, Beyoncé and Jay-Z renewed their wedding vows under the radar, and they only gave a hint to the Bey Hive during the “On The Run II” tour.

During a montage of family photos, Beyoncé was seen wearing an all-white get-up while holding the couple’s twins, Rumi and Sir. She was wearing a dress designed by Galia Lahav, and the designer put out a press release stating that she designed Beyoncé’s “vow renewal” dress.

The Carters have been married for 10 years and have three children — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.

Lahav confirmed that the “Crazy in Love” singer wore the “Thelma” style of dress for the vow renewal, which took place in Mexico.

Lahav also said that the “Thelma” style comes from the Queen Victoria collection, which pays homage to Queen Victoria, the British queen who began the custom of wearing white dresses to weddings. (Prior to the Victorian era, wedding dresses were a variety of colors, mostly because the white material was very expensive to purchase and clean.)

Beyoncé’s dress was complete with a corseted bodice, Chantilly lace, and the Victorian bustle train details on the gown. There were also several modern elements incorporated to this otherwise-classical dress, such as sheer cutouts, an off-the-shoulder neckline and Swarovski crystals and pearls adornments.

The designer also released a video which shows the gown from every angle, which you can check out below.

Despite the couple’s ups and downs — including allegations of cheating on Jay-Z’s part — Beyoncé seems to really enjoy being a mother, as well as being a wife. In the past, she’s said that Blue Ivy “helped her find herself” and that she appreciates being her mother. She’s also been very open with her struggles of fertility and conception.

Her mother, Tina Knowles, also takes to social media to share intimate pictures of her grandchildren, frequently calling them “my babies.”

Even Jay-Z has been vocal about how much his wife has changed his life for the better. Despite his failings as a husband, he really seems to love her and isn’t afraid to show his love.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are currently on the “On The Run II” tour.