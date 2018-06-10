‘Anthem:’ EA Releases Upcoming Game’s Pre-Order Details

'Anthem' is shaping up to be a formidable entry into EA's lineup of blockbuster games.

EA unveiled a story trailer for its newest role-playing game, Anthem, at E3 2018. After the trailer was released, members of the Bioware team confirmed certain details about the much-awaited rival to Activision’s Destiny. Gamers can now pre-order the highly-anticipated game via EA’s official website.

Bioware’s Anthem will be released—if there are no more delays—on February 22, 2019. The co-op action RPG will be available for PC, Xbox One, and PS4 gamers. Future Anthem players who want to dive right to start exploring Fort Tarsis and beyond immediately can pre-order the game now.

Gamers can choose to pre-order either the Standard Edition or the Legion of Dawn Edition of the game. There are different perks or bonuses gamers can avail depending on the edition they purchase.

Gamers can gain VIP access to pre-launch demos only if they preorder the game for their PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Early birds will also receive a Founders Player Banner if they preorder Anthem.

In addition to the pre-order perks previously mentioned, players who order the Standard Edition before its release will receive a Legion of Dawn Legendary armor pack and weapon for a Ranger-type Javelin exosuit. The Standard Edition of the game will cost $69.90 for PC gamers. Prices were not listed for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Anthem. EA’s official website recommended checking retailers’ sites for the price of the game compatible with the consoles.

As for the Legion of Dawn Edition of the game, no prices were listed for the PC, Xbox One, or PS4 versions so far. However, the website did list the bonuses or perks gamers would receive if they pre-order the special edition.

Catch everything that happened when Anthem took the stage at EA PLAY: https://t.co/g06ZAPKsbG pic.twitter.com/aNaM8xpSqZ — Anthem (@anthemgame) June 9, 2018

Even if gamers do not preorder the Legion of Dawn Edition, they would receive the Legion of Dawn armor pack and weapon for a Ranger-type Javelin exosuit. In addition, they would also receive a legendary gear attachment for a Ranger-type exosuit.

Those who order the Legion of Dawn edition will also receive a legendary armor pack for the other three types of Javelin types—the Colossus, Storm, and Interceptor. Also included in the special edition of Anthem is the game’s digital soundtrack.

For PC gamers, there are more perks if they become members of Origin Access premier. The subscription gives players unlimited and early access to EA’s latest games for the PC, including Anthem, FIFA 19, Madden 19, and Battlefield V. It is worth noting that Premier members get a 10 percent discount on Origin digital purchases.