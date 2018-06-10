CM Punk Loses At ‘UFC 225’ And Dana White Blasts Jackson, ‘He’s A Complete F***ing Idiot’

Dana White said that this was the end of CM Punk’s UFC career, and he had some choice words regarding Mike Jackson’s ‘goofball’ antics.

Going the distance but losing by unanimous decision, CM Punk (real name Phil Brooks) lost his second MMA fight at UFC 225 on Saturday night. Aside from the first round, which it could be argued that Punk won, Brooks was dominated by Mike Jackson through the rest of the UFC bout. Both competitors were 0-1 going into the match, and while Jackson did pick up his first MMA victory, it seems Dana White feels that both fighters were losers on Saturday night.

But before the controversy of the fight ensued, the bout was divisive before UFC 225 even started. As the Inquisitr reported, many critics felt that Mike Jackson was booked against the former WWE champion so that the match would go longer than Punk’s first UFC fight. Critics also blasted Dana White for scheduling this contest on the main card rather than the prelims.

Phil Brooks came out to a welcoming crowd in his hometown of Chicago. During the first round, chants of “CM Punk” could be heard throughout the United Center. Though Phil was cut during the first round, he landed some punches and a takedown on Jackson and the crowd, at first, was really into this match. But then things went downhill from there.

CM Punk and Mike Jackson are leaving it in there at #UFC225! pic.twitter.com/0BE20vgJS3 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 10, 2018

A skilled striker, Mike pounded and dominated Brooks, who later was transported to the hospital, through the other two rounds. But controversy arose when Jackson seemingly wasn’t concerned about knocking CM Punk out or ending the fight. Not only did Jackson appear too relaxed and lazy in the ring, he taunted his opponent and threw ridiculous bolo punches. Even the commentators on Saturday night said that it looked like he was carrying the contest so that it would go longer, speculating that Jackson did this to get more TV time, and they criticized the fighter for his actions.

Dana White: CM Punk should 'call it a wrap' after lopsided UFC 225 loss to Mike Jackson https://t.co/TLEUlxTYQb pic.twitter.com/8Vj72M3tAN — SportsRadio 740 (@SportsRadio_740) June 10, 2018

But it wasn’t just the live audience, the commentators, and fans at home who were largely upset at this, as MMAJunkie reported, Dana White was not pleased with Mike’s behavior. During the UFC 225’s post-fight interview, White weighed in on the situation. Though he did compliment Phil’s heart and remarked that he loved him as a person, Dana said that this was the end of CM Punk’s UFC career. He then had some choice words for Mike Jackson, as MMAJunkie documented.

“Michael Jackson I’m not happy with. This guy was acting like a goofball tonight. You get this opportunity to fight CM Punk, and you’re doing, like, bolo punches to the body on top. Never looked like he was trying to finish the fight ever. Looked like he could have finished the fight a few times. Never tried.” “I don’t know what that guy did for a living before we gave him the shot, but whatever it was, he needs to go back and do that again. He’s 0-2 as far as I’m concerned.”

When Dana White was asked if he got the sense that Jackson, an MMA journalist, was trying to milk the fight to stay on TV longer, the UFC president shared his thoughts.

“I got the sense that he’s a complete f***ing idiot, and I couldn’t wait for that fight to end, and I regretted not putting that fight on Fight Pass. That’s how I felt about that fight.”

-UFC 225- Last night Robert Whittaker defeated Yoel Romero in Chicago via a controversial split decision. Also, Colby Covington defeated Rafael Dos Anjos, Holly Holm defeated Megan Anderson, and Mike Jackson defeated CM Punk. Fun night of fights! -Bulldog #UFC225 #UFC pic.twitter.com/SHbf6Oeylr — MMAfighting.com™ – The MMA Bulldog™ (@TheMMABulldog) June 10, 2018

Mike Jackson posted a Tweet stating that he was “legit confused” that he was called cocky and that he was taunting CM Punk. And Mike also complimented Brooks and said he couldn’t knock him out because he was just too tough. You can watch the CM Punk bout, and the entire UFC 225 event, on UFC TV and decide for yourself.