Meghan Markle Not Pregnant With Twins Weeks After Royal Wedding, ‘Gossip Cop’ Reports [Debunked]

Meghan Markle is pregnant with twins? Definitely not.

Since the royal wedding, tabloids have had a field day reporting about the royal family and Meghan’s new plans now that she has been inducted into one of the most prestigious families in the world. But while some of those reports have been accurate, a number of reports have concocted unverified reports about the former actress’ new life in London.

For example, last week the Inquisitr debunked a story published in the National Enquirer which claimed that Meghan Markle was pregnant with twins. Now, another tabloid has followed suit and claimed the same, with Life & Style reporting that Markle and Prince Harry had “started trying for a family way before” the royal wedding last month. The tabloid claimed that “some friends believe she walked down the aisle pregnant, and now they’re buzzing the royal couple will soon become a family of four.”

Moreover, the report asserted that Meghan got to know about her being pregnant with twins two days before her wedding, adding that “since the dress was loose around her belly, people were speculating that she found out she was pregnant a couple of days before the wedding and was hiding a bump.”

The tabloid attempted to back up the claim by facts about how women above the age of 35 are more likely to give birth to twins.

This is not even all. The tabloid claimed that Prince Harry had told friends that he would name one of the girls Diana as a tribute to his late mother.

Interestingly, this is the same outlet that had previously claimed that Kate Middleton was pregnant with twin girls before she gave birth to Prince Louis in April, so it is not completely surprising that Life and Style would make up more stories about Meghan Markle.

But as Gossip Cop reports, Markle is not pregnant even though it is true that she and Prince Harry want “kids right away.” It is also true that the couple is not even “trying” to conceive, with the couple determined not to “rush into anything.”

When the outlet tried contacting Kensington Palace about the pregnancy rumors, they were greeted with royal laughs. It is little wonder that the royal family has learned to cope up with outlandish reports in all these years of tabloid reporting, and although Meghan Markle has only become part of the family recently, she is definitely getting to learn the ropes pretty quickly.