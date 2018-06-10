NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors Could Send Kyle Lowry To Heat For Goran Dragic & Kelly Olynyk, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

According to Sean Highkin of Bleacher Report, the Toronto Raptors may consider trading Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat for Goran Dragic and Kelly Olynyk.

The Toronto Raptors are one of the NBA teams who is expected to be aggressive on the trade market this offseason. With their goal to fully dominate the Eastern Conference next season, the Raptors plan to make a huge roster overhaul and may consider parting ways with one of their two superstars, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, if the right deal comes along.

Several NBA teams who are in dire need of a backcourt boost will surely express interest in engaging in a trade deal with the Raptors. According to Sean Highkin of Bleacher Report, one of the potential trade partners of the Raptors for Kyle Lowry is the Miami Heat. Like the Raptors, the Heat are also eyeing to make a noise in the 2018-19 NBA season.

In the suggested trade scenario, the Heat will be sending Goran Dragic and Kelly Olynyk to Toronto for Lowry. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

“This swap of similarly-aged All-Star point guards gives both teams a different look. Lowry’s hard-nosed defensive mentality would fit well in the famous Heat culture built by Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra, and Dragic would provide a more dynamic offensive style for the Raptors. Dragic has played alongside other high-scoring guards in his career (Eric Bledsoe, Dion Waiters, Dwyane Wade), so it wouldn’t be much of an adjustment to slot in next to DeRozan in Toronto.”

The deal won’t make much improvement for the Raptors and the Heat since Kyle Lowry and Goran Dragic offer the same skillset, both 32 years of age, and have a contract that runs until the 2019-20 NBA season. However, it will allow both teams to have new look next season. DeMar DeRozan will have a new backcourt partner that will help him carry the Raptors to the top of the Eastern Conference.

As Highkin noted, Dragic won’t have a hard time building a good chemistry with the All-Star shooting guard since he already has lots of experience playing alongside ball-dominant guards in his 10-year stint in the league. Despite only serving as a salary cap filler, Kelly Olynyk could provide a huge help on the Raptors’ second unit, serving as a backup center for Jonas Valanciunas. Like Valanciunas, Olynyk can also space the floor and efficiently defend big men from opposing teams.

Meanwhile, the proposed deal will give Kyle Lowry the opportunity to become the face of the Heat’s franchise. Being the lone superstar in South Beach, Lowry will be given an additional workload on the offensive end which could help him prove himself more as an NBA superstar.