Woman With Severe Arachnophobia Calls KFC So Delivery Man Can Kill A Spider In Her House

The woman's strange request gained viral attention this week.

A woman with severe arachnophobia had no idea how to deal with a large spider in her home, so she decided to call in a hit man — a delivery driver from KFC who she had kill the eight-legged invader.

The incident happened this week in England, where college student Demi Sweeney came across a spider on her wall. As Fox News reported, Sweeney tried to call a friend to come over and kill the spider, but the friend was not able and instead suggested that she call to order some take-out food and see if the delivery man would do the job.

Sweeney used the app Deliveroo to make her order and add the special request to kill the spider.

“Hello. (Sounds silly but this is a serious question). I have a huge phobia of spiders, there’s one in the corridor of our house near the door – if I order food through Deliveroo is it possible at all if the driver could get rid of it?” she wrote.

The app responded that they would try to fill the request, but couldn’t guarantee that the delivery driver wasn’t equally afraid of spiders. But it ended up working, as a driver named Joe showed up with some KFC and a penchant for killing spiders.

Sweeney posted a picture of Joe standing on a chair and capturing the quick spider, then flushing it down the toilet.

As the Independent noted in a 2015 report, the fear of spiders is one of the most common phobias, especially among people who come from families of other spider-fearing people — and even more so among women compared to men.

“In 1991, Graham Davey at City University London ran a study to understand more about this view,” the report noted. “He interviewed 118 undergraduate students about their fears of spiders. About 75% of the people sampled were either mildly or severely afraid of spiders. Of those most were female. (This gender bias in arachnophobia has been supported by subsequent research.)”

The spider-fearing student’s request gained some viral attention this week, with news reports across the world. Many wondered how Sweeney would be able to cope in a spider-filled world when delivery men would not always be available to carry out her spider hits. Others said the story sounded more like a bit of viral marketing for the delivery app, which ended up being featured prominently in the stories about the request and got some good publicity.