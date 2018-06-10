James Comey Stands Up For Canada After Donald Trump’s Attack On Justin Trudeau

The former FBI director says Canada is crucial for national security.

Former FBI director James Comey subtly condemned President Donald Trump for attacking Canada, a long-time U.S. ally, and its prime minister, Justin Trudeau. Without naming the president in his tweet, Comey said that the country’s relationship with Canada is crucial for national security.

“Our national security relationship with Canada is vital and saves American lives. It was built over generations and is bigger than any person or dispute. This too shall pass,” tweeted the former FBI director, who referred to Trump as a “mafia boss” in his recent tell-all, “A Higher Loyalty.”

At the day 2 of the G7 summit in Quebec on Saturday, President Trump met with the leaders of France, Italy, Germany, the UK, Canada, and Japan.

After Trudeau announced that the members of the G7 had signed a joint statement, Trump took a jab at him on Twitter, stating that the United States will not endorse the communique.

The joint statement between the leaders of G7 nations comes after President Trump refused to back down from his decision to impose international tariffs on goods, including steel and aluminum imports.

The communique was confirmed by Prime Minister Trudeau, who said that Trump’s tough talk on trade shows that there is a lot of work to be done between the countries. Trump, however, accused the Canadian Prime Minister of falsehood. He announced that he has instructed his U.S. officials not to endorse the communique.

“Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive tariffs to our US farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. reps not to endorse the communique as we look at tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. market.”

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

The G7 countries, in the communique, “acknowledge free, fair, and mutually beneficial trade is a key engine for growth and jobs,” and commits these nations to modernize the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Canada will "absolutely" move ahead with retaliatory tariffs, the prime minister said. https://t.co/U46r9VLCc0 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) June 10, 2018

According to a report by the Independent, the joint communique stated that the G7 nations need to evaluate international trade rules and develop new ones, if necessary, going forward to ensure an equal trading playing field.

Sharply criticizing Trump’s remarks on tariffs, Prime Minister Trudeau promised that Canada would answer with its own on July 1 unless the U.S. reversed course.

Trudeau told the president that Canadians did not take it lightly that the U.S. has moved forward with significant tariffs on their steel and aluminum industry.