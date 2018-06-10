Asia Argento Hides Behind Dark Sunglasses In First Appearance Since Death Of Boyfriend Anthony Bourdain

The actress and activist may have been on her way to a private funeral service for the beloved celebrity chef.

Asia Argento was seen in public for the first time since the death of her boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain. The actress and activist was photographed outside of her home in Rome wearing large, dark sunglasses and a black shirt as she solemnly stepped into a car with her daughter.

Several photos showed Asia with her head down as she got into a black car on Saturday. A source told TMZ that Asia may be traveling to the location of Anthony Bourdain’s funeral. There has been no word yet on when the funeral services will take place for the celebrity chef, who was found dead at the Le Chambard hotel in France after hanging himself with a belt from his bathrobe.

Asia Argento had been dating Anthony Bourdain since 2016, after meeting him while working on an episode for the eighth season of his CNN travel show, Parts Unknown, but it was not known if the couple had quietly split shortly before Bourdain’s suicide. Anthony and Asia’s last official public appearance together was at an event in New York City in April. But Bourdain posted a cozy photo of the two on May 27 after they wrapped what the TV chef described as a “cinematic dream” of filming an episode of Parts Unknown in Hong Kong with director Asia Argento and his “cinematographer idol” Christopher Doyle.

Asia Argento Shared Cryptic Message Hours Before Anthony Bourdain's Apparent Suicide https://t.co/QO9iZSO9YX — People (@people) June 8, 2018

While things seemed happy for the couple just a few weeks ago, TMZ reported that as Anthony was shooting his show in France last week, Asia was photographed back in Rome hugging and holding hands with French reporter Hugo Clément. The Italian photographer who shot the photos reportedly pulled them off the market after Bourdain’s death was announced.

According to People, hours before Bourdain’s death Asia Argento also posted then deleted an ominous Instagram story on Thursday which showed her wearing a t-shirt that said, “F— EVERYONE.”

After Anthony Bourdain’s death was announced, Asia Argento posted a statement to Instagram.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did,” Argento wrote to her social media followers. “His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.