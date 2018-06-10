Farrah Fawcett’s Son, Redmond O’Neal, Charged With Attempted Murder After Violent Crime Spree

The son of Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal is allegedly involved in a string of violence that included robbing a convenience store and punching and stabbing victims.

Redmond O’Neal, the troubled son of Charlie’s Angel’s actress Farrah Fawcett, was charged with attempted murder following an alleged series of violent attacks, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The Wrap reports that authorities say that he is suspected of carrying out five random attacks in the neighborhoods of Palms and Venice Beach in Los Angeles County.

The police tied the 33-year-old suspect to the violent crimes after they arrested him for allegedly attempting to rob a Santa Monica 7-Eleven convenience store at knife-point on May 8. When arrested, the police found drugs and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Redmond O’Neal is additionally accused of randomly attacking five men on May 2, stabbing one of the victims for “just looking at him.”

Hours after that stabbing, he allegedly left another person lying in a pool of blood. That attack left multiple stab wounds on the victim’s neck, face, and upper body, according to authorities. Two of the five victims he attacked suffered serious injuries, “including the one stabbed in the face.”

Allegedly, Redmond O’Neal was involved in arguments that ended in blows being exchanged and is also accused of making threats aimed at coffee shop staff after a disagreement, reports the Washington Post.

The LAPD released the following statement after Redmond O’Neal’s arrest.

“After O’Neal’s arrest, the violent crime spree ended and Pacific Area robbery detectives found O’Neal to strongly match the description of the suspect in these crimes.”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney charged O’Neal with multiple offenses stemming from the crime spree, including assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree robbery, and possession of a controlled substance. He pled not guilty to the charges relating to the drugs and weapons.

Police believe Redmond O'Neal, 33, randomly attacked five men in unprovoked confrontations last month. https://t.co/np6Ju1BbPT — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 9, 2018

Redmond O’Neal has struggled with drug addiction in the past, and his life has involved a vicious circle of arrests and rehab. After his famous mother passed away from cancer in 2009, he left a rehab stint, vowing to get his life in order.

Farrah Fawcett left the bulk of the money her estate to Redmond after her death; and, in all, he inherited $4.5 million of it, according to ABC News. The former pinup model didn’t leave anything in her estate to Ryan O’Neal, with whom she shared a “tumultuous” relationship.

Fawcett’s son was arrested two years after she died for possession of marijuana and heroin when the Santa Monica police stopped him for running a red light.

Redmond O’Neal’s father is Love Story actor, Ryan O’Neal, and the father and son share a tumultuous relationship as well. They were both arrested for narcotics possession in 2008 when police conducted a probation sweep of their home in Malibu. The police found narcotics in their possession during the search, reports the Daily News.

The beleaguered celebrity son was already serving probation before the 2008 arrest for admitting to authorities that he was carrying heroin and crystal meth after being caught on a joyride in Malibu.

Redmond O’Neal, who is a former voice actor for the Johnny Bravo series, blamed most of his problems not on drugs, but mostly on his dad in an interview he gave in jail to Radar Online. He told them during the interview that he believes his father condemned him to the life of a junkie and that he “lost all hope as he faces ten years to life for armed robbery and drug charges.”