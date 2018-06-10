Kim Jong Un And Donald Trump’s Hairstyles Become A Hot Topic Ahead Of The Summit In Singapore

Both leaders will meet on June 12 to discuss denuclearization.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is all set for his summit with President Donald Trump.

Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore on Sunday afternoon. He was greeted at Changi airport by Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan. As per the itinerary, Kim Jong Un will meet Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday evening. President Trump, who is scheduled to reach the city by 8.35 p.m., will meet with Lee on Monday.

Trump will be accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, national security adviser John Bolton, White House chief of staff John Kelly, and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. He will head to the Shangri-La Hotel after he lands in Singapore.

On Tuesday, Trump and Kim Jong Un will meet for the historic summit, which hopes to bring peace and harmony between both countries. The talks, according to officials on both sides, will focus on Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

According to several Korea watchers, Kim has gotten himself a new haircut for the historic summit with Trump.

The North Korean leader’s haircut has become a hot topic of discussion on Twitter. Photoshopped images of Kim Jong Un’s haircut on President Trump are also doing the rounds on the social media platform.

Here are some hilarious hair memes that are grabbing eyeballs on Twitter.

You know this is not the right man to talk about hairstyles…. pic.twitter.com/HlEHFrbfmE — Cuiet(4.26) (@Cuiet426) June 9, 2018

Top challenge for diplomats in Singapore: pretend not to notice that Kim Jong Un's hair is a map of the Korean peninsula. pic.twitter.com/Js0f3o2ygU — Stewart Bell (@StewartBellNP) June 10, 2018

OR they could just swap the dos… pic.twitter.com/63A6TUF8Pj — Max Howroute (@howroute) June 7, 2018

They should meet at a Singapore barbershop, with neither allowed to leave without a better hairdo. — klarson (@kglarson) June 7, 2018

Months ago, Trump and Kim Jong Un hurled a series of insults at each other. While Trump called the North Korean leader, a “Rocket Man,” Kim Jong Un called the president a “Dotard.” It remains to be seen if the summit will go well between both leaders.

I don't believe President Trump is the one who should be giving hair advice… — Robin Egg (@NokesRobin) June 7, 2018

Hours before leaving for Singapore, Trump said that he is optimistic about the meeting with Kim Jong Un. He tweeted, “I am on my way to Singapore where we have a chance to achieve a truly wonderful result for North Korea and the World.”

This meeting with North Korea is definitely going to be interesting. One guy is an overweight dictator with awful hair…and one guy is Kim Jong Un. — Greg Shugar (@GregShugar) June 7, 2018

“It will certainly be an exciting day and I know that Kim Jong Un will work very hard to do something that has rarely been done before — create peace and great prosperity for his land. I look forward to meeting him and have a feeling that this one-time opportunity will not be wasted,” he added.

According to a report by the Washington Post, nearly 3,000 journalists have descended on Singapore for the historic summit.

I am the biggest Trump guy out there and 100% MAGA. That being said. I think the LAST person to give anyone advice on hairstyles would be The Donald! Lol — The Big Albowski (@AlbowskiBig) June 7, 2018

Singapore police have issued a stern warning to journalists not to break the law while covering the summit. Journalists who break Singapore’s laws will “not be accredited, and thus will not be able to cover the summit, they said.