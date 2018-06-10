Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Her Washboard Abs As She Lounges Poolside In A Bikini

Hailey Baldwin doesn’t need bright patterns or sparkly embellishments to look stunning in her swimwear. On Saturday afternoon, the 21-year-old model proved that she can be the jewel of the pool simply by wearing a plain black bikini. It probably helps that her abdominal muscles are cut like a diamond.

The Daily Mail recently shared photos of Hailey Baldwin lounging beside a pool in Miami. She was rocking a skimpy black string bikini, and the smiling celebrity offspring of actor Stephen Baldwin appeared to be having a great time as she giggled with a girlfriend and dangled her legs in the water.

Hailey’s Instagram followers will likely note that her wet hair is back to being blonde in the poolside photos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently stunned her fans when she debuted a new hair color on Instagram. Her locks were an electric blue hue, but the bright color was just a temporary look for a photo shoot.

Even though her neon hair was no more, Hailey Baldwin still managed to stand out at the pool with her long legs and toned tummy. The Drop the Mic host may be able to make jaws drop by wearing a basic black bikini, but the diet and exercise secrets behind her bikini body are anything but basic.

Hailey Baldwin flaunts incredible figure wearing black bikini in Miami https://t.co/lM2ie1i2ca via @DailyMailCeleb — Princemojo (@Prince_mojo_) June 10, 2018

According to InStyle, Hailey Baldwin has said that she loves working up a sweat by taking intense hip-hop yoga classes. She’s a fan of the cardio dance workout because it reminds her of the years she spent taking ballet classes. As reported by Business Insider, she also likes to mix things up with yoga, pilates, weights, and barre exercises.

One of Hailey’s favorite pieces of fitness equipment is a Bosu ball. It takes a lot of core strength to balance on the wobbly half-sphere while performing the moves that Hailey does, so the Bosu ball just might be the secret to her envy-inducing abs.

???? A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Apr 14, 2018 at 11:29am PDT

Or maybe Hailey Baldwin’s strict diet is what keeps her stomach so flat. The model told ELLE that she restricts the amount of sugar and gluten that she eats, and most of her meals consist of wholesome, unprocessed foods like eggs, grilled veggies, and kale salad. For protein, she usually eats chicken or fish. However, she will chow down on the occasional burger on her cheat day.

BEST YEAR. A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Dec 31, 2017 at 9:44am PST

Having the discipline to work out regularly and stick to her diet has clearly paid off for Hailey Baldwin, and so has her love of rocking skimpy swimwear. She had the honor of topping the Maxim Hot 100 last year, and it’s safe to say that some of her many bikini photos helped her earn that title. The men’s magazine named Kate Upton this year’s hottest woman, but maybe Hailey can take back her crown in 2019 by wearing even more bikinis.