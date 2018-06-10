‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of June 11: Emma’s Secrets, Liam Proposes, Sally Returns

New B&B spoilers state that Liam has yet another ring up his sleeve.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 11, sees Hope (Annika Noelle) trying to cope without her beloved Liam, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) on cloud nine at the possibility of her family being reunited, and Liam (Scott Clifton) popping the big question. In other B&B spoiler news, a hot summer romance is on the way for Emma (Nia Sioux), but it seems as if young Alexander (Adain Bradley) has some secrets of his own. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Katie (Heather Tom) will have a heart-to-heart talk, but Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) could be making some moves of his own. Sally (Courtney Hope) returns and blows Wyatt away.

Monday, June 11

Emma has a secret, and that secret is that her uncle is none other than Justin (Aaron D. Spears), who tells her that it is best that she keeps their connection to herself. In Monday’s promo video, Justin reminds his niece that he has a duty to be protective of her, according to She Knows Soaps.

Steffy will tell her father that she is hopeful for a reunion with Liam. In the meantime, Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) own love life is not going smoothly as he and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) have yet another fight about their daughters.

Tuesday, June 12

Zane Achor, actress Heather Tom’s son, will return as her TV son, Will Spencer, for two episodes on June 12, and 13. Katie and Wyatt will discuss the future of their relationship, according to Soap Central. They will share a “bittersweet moment.”

Julius’ nephew will arrive from the UK. Alexander Avant (Adain Bradley) will immediately face a barrage of questions from his uncle. In the meantime, Maya (Karla Mosley) will be suspicious of Emma.

Wednesday, June 13

Emma and Xander will meet. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of June 11 indicate that Xander will be blown away by the young intern at Forrester Creations. Again, the meeting between Maya’s cousin and Emma will make her even more suspicious of the young girl.

Spoilers reveal that Thorne will spend some time with Katie and Will. B&B fans will remember that not too long ago he wanted her for himself. Katie’s mood will be lifted after spending some time with him.

Thursday, June 14

Liam will tell Brooke all about how he confronted Bill (Don Diamont). He will also share with her about how he hates that he hurt her daughter. It certainly comes as no surprise that he feels guilty that Hope got the short end of the stick.

Emotions run high when Hope meets Kelly. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy and Hope will try to work through their feelings and struggle to find a way to move forward peacefully.

Friday, June 15

Liam will propose to Steffy. He wants Kelly to grow up in a home with a mother and father who are married to each other. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he “proposes to the woman he loves after sharing a tender moment.”

Wyatt is surprised when he encounters Sally at the Bikini Bar. They will chat with the bartender (Keith Carlos) before Sally makes a shocking revelation. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.