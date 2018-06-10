Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles In A Brown Bikini As Secrets Of Her Fit Physique Are Revealed

Kourtney Kardashian’s latest bikini photo looks like it was snapped in paradise, but it was actually taken in her own backyard. However, it’s not the background of the image that her fans are buzzing about; her Instagram photo had some of her followers declaring that she is “body goals.” These admirers of her trim figure will be glad to know that Insider recently revealed some of the secrets behind her amazing beach body.

On Saturday, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to show off her impressive bikini body for the upteenth time. In her latest sun-kissed snapshot, the tanned and toned 39-year-old mother of three is rocking a revealing brown two-piece with a knotted triangle top and low-cut bottoms. The separates are from the Naked Wardrobe clothing line, according to the brand’s Instagram page.

Kourtney is lounging on an outdoor couch covered with pillows, and her comfy settee is partially in the shade of a tree. There’s plenty of other greenery behind the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, including a lush lawn and perfectly manicured bushes. According to The Daily Mail, the snapshot was taken in her massive backyard.

“You can find me here,” Kourtney captioned the image.

“Just for the record she could look good in a bikini made from a paper bag bro…just sayin,” read one response to her photo.

“Perfect body,” another fan wrote.

While Kourtney Kardashian might look nice and relaxed in her bikini photo, getting her body to look that good takes a lot of hard work. Insider recently compiled a list of some of the exercises that Kourtney does to stay in shape, and it’s pretty lengthy. However, many of her favorite moves don’t require the use of expensive gym equipment.

The oldest Kardashian sister enjoys getting in some light cardio outdoors by going hiking, and she’s a big fan of the humble jump rope. She loves the childhood favorite because jump roping “engages your entire body,” and it’s something that you can do almost anywhere. Another similarly small piece of fitness equipment that Kourtney utilizes is a resistance band, which can be used to do many different exercises. They include bicep curls and leg lifts.

Having a repertoire of effective exercises that she can do without weights or machines is important to Kourtney because she likes to work out while she’s on vacation. Some of the go-to moves that she performs while she’s on the go include basic exercises like push-ups, squats, and tricep dips. She’s also a speed-walking fan, which is a great way to take in the local scenery while getting a workout in. To increase the effectiveness of this cardio exercise, she throws in a few lunges.

photo by mason A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 16, 2018 at 9:31am PDT

Two of Kourtney Kardashian’s other favorite cardio moves that really get the heart racing, burpees and mountain climbers, can also be incorporated into a vacation workout. But why bother going on vacation and trying to squeeze workouts in when your own backyard already looks like paradise?