Kristen Stewart Parties With Stella Maxwell After Moschino Show, Robert Pattinson & Emma Roberts Also Spotted

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were spotted at the same party on Friday night just days after they reunited at a mutual friend’s birthday bash. However, according to Women’s Wear Daily, the former couple did not attend the star-studded affair together.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kristen Stewart’s girlfriend Stella Maxwell was one of the models who rocked the runway at the circus-themed Moschino Resort 2019 and Men’s Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show on Friday. There are no reports of Stewart attending that event to support the Victoria’s Secret angel, but she was photographed hitting up the Moschino afterparty with Maxwell. The Daily Mail published photos of Stewart and Maxwell heading to the event, which was held at Madame Siam Sideshow Emporium on Hollywood Boulevard.

It was actually opening night for the carnival-themed nightclub owned by nightlife moguls Mark and Johnnie Houston. The brothers invited Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott to co-host the event, ensuring that many of the famous faces who attended the Moschino fashion show showed up at Madame Siam to support the designer. They included American Horror Story actress Emma Roberts, who appeared to be Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell’s third wheel. The trio attended the afterparty at Madame Siam together, where Maxwell was photographed holding Stewart’s arm as they walked outside the venue. In another snapshot, Stewart is pictured in deep conversation with Roberts.

Emma Roberts steps out for a night on the town with Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell! https://t.co/fe5b7BWSuW — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 10, 2018

Kristen Stewart was dressed down in a pair of faded black skinny jeans with holes on the knees, a white tank top, a black bomber jacket, and red Adidas sneakers. Stella Maxwell color-coordinated with her girlfriend by rocking black tights, black combat boots with white laces, and a black blazer with a black and white houndstooth pattern on the buttons, shoulders, and lapels.

Maxwell’s black and white outfit was nothing like the colorful and whimsical looks she had rocked on the Moschino runway earlier in the day. One such outfit was a sparkly ’70s-inspired look consisting of yellow ruffled bell bottom pants, a pink tie-front top, a flower belt, and gold platform shoes.

For the Madame Siam party, Emma Roberts didn’t change out of the outfit that she wore to the Moschino fashion show. It was a white Moschino maxi dress with a quirky print featuring giant safety pins. She completed her look with black fishnet stockings, burgundy platform shoes, and a black leather beret.

There’s no word on what Robert Pattinson wore to the Madame Siam party or who he hung out with while he was there, nor are there any reports of Pattinson and Stewart interacting at the event. According to The Daily Mail, the former couple recently reunited at the 19 birthday party of Lily-Rose Depp, the actress daughter of actor Johnny Depp and model Vanessa Paradis. The event was held at the Chateau Marmont on June 2, where the former Twilight stars were both photographed outside. However, they didn’t appear to be talking to one another.

If Robert Pattinson wanted to avoid a potentially awkward conversation with his ex and her girlfriend at Madame Siam, he was in luck; there were plenty of other famous attendees there for him to hobnob with. They included Jaime King, Billy Idol, Paris Jackson, Emma Roberts, Anthony Kiedis, January Jones, and all the models who walked the runway at the Moschino show.