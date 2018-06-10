TBS Cancels ‘People Of Earth’ After Previously Renewing Series For Season 3

Say goodbye to the sci-fi comedy about aliens and the people they’ve not-so-secretly abducted.

The comedy People of Earth has been canceled by TBS after two seasons, even though the network had renewed the series for a third season back in September.

Series creator David Jenkins broke the shocking news on Twitter on Friday, June 8, revealing that he had just heard about it from the network the previous night.

“Thank you to everyone who was a fan of the show and enjoyed its gentle, amiable sci-fi weirdness,” he wrote. “It was an honor sharing this show with you. Let’s do it again soon. Love you all.”

In another tweet, Jenkins explained that Season 3 had already been completely written, but had not yet been filmed.

Jenkins also thanked Hollywood Reporter TV critic Tim Goodman for supporting the show.

“It was a wonderful, inventive, and funny show, and always a joy to watch,” Goodman replied on Twitter. “Excellent job and sad to see it go… But for everybody else, two excellent and inventive seasons to watch.”

People of Earth, which counted Conan O’Brien as one of its executive producers, starred Wyatt Cenac as a skeptical journalist who joins a support group in Beacon, New York, for those who believe they have been abducted by aliens. It also featured the aliens who did indeed abduct them. Ana Gasteyer, Oscar Nuñez, Michael Cassidy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Brian Huskey were also part of the cast.

New People of Earth tonight! Watch people deal with their alien issues! And aliens deal with their people issues! @PoE_TBS @brigliebs pic.twitter.com/PjU6L1s4xu — David Jenkins (@david_jenkins__) August 28, 2017

According to the Hollywood Reporter, People of Earth‘s first season averaged 4.3 million viewers across all platforms. Season 2, however, was “down considerably.”

“Very sad news. People of Earth was canceled yesterday,” Brian Huskey, who played, Richard, a man convinced his wife is being held captive by aliens, posted on Twitter along with four photos of cast members behind-the-scenes. “I am so honored and proud to work [with] the hilarious, kind, and brilliant people in all departments of the show. Best of all I made some genuine friends who I love. Thanks to all who watched and supported us!”

Very sad news. #PeopleOfEarth was cancelled yesterday. I am so honored and proud to work w the hilarious, kind and brilliant people in all departments of the show. Best of all I made some genuine friends who I love. Thanks to all who watched and supported us! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nfN0CGvjdo — BRIAN HUSKEY (@thebrianhuskey) June 9, 2018

Since the comedy-focused TBS began airing original, edgy programming in 2016, the Turner-owned cable network has renewed every single one of its new series, including Angie Tribeca, The Detour, The Guest Book, and Wrecked, noted the Hollywood Reporter. This is the first of TBS’s new shows to be canceled.

TVLine said this is not the first time TV network executives have changed their minds about a series they previously renewed; HBO had given Vinyl the go-ahead for a second season in 2016, but then reversed its decision, and Amazon canceled Z: The Beginning of Everything after renewing it for Season 2 and spending $7 million in pre-production costs.