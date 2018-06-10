‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Competes In Bikini Bodybuilding Competition

Teresa was buff and bronze in a teeny purple bikini.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice just dominated a bodybuilding competition in her home state today to the surprise of fans. No one even knew Teresa was competing in the competition as the reality star kept the news off her social media page. According to Us Weekly, this was Teresa’s first competition where she competed in the bikini category.

The mother-of-four slapped on the bronzer and spray tan and appeared darker than ever as she sported a tiny purple bedazzled thong bikini. Teresa’s blonde hair was worn curly, and her outfit was completed with silver high heels, rhinestone hanging earrings, and white manicured nails.

Cheering her on in the crowd was brother Joe Gorga, sister-in-law and RHONJ co-star Melissa Gorga, RHONJ co-star Dolores Catania, and Dolores’s bodybuilding son, Frank Catania, Jr. It looks like all the cheers paid off, as Teresa took home first place in the bikini competition at the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships in Medford, New Jersey. She now joins Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge as a bodybuilding champion. Tamra’s competition played out on Season 11 of RHOC, and it’s likely fans will get to see Teresa’s as RHONJ is currently filming.

OK now you REALLY wouldn’t want to get in a fight with Teresa Giudice pic.twitter.com/bWjdERdPaF — George Stark (@GeorgeStark_) June 9, 2018

Teresa first got into fitness while spending time in prison for fraud back in 2015. Over the 11 months of her sentence, she found solace in yoga, which she was often seen doing alongside Danielle Staub in the last season of RHONJ. Since then, Teresa has gotten into weightlifting, which she can often be seen doing on her Instagram page. The cookbook author routinely shares workout videos from the gym and has become an inspiration to her fans, mostly mothers.

When Teresa posts a gym video on Instagram, she normally details the proper way to go about a particular exercise to help her followers achieve maximum results. Fans have been getting a glimpse of her very toned muscles for months now, but no one was aware she’d be taking her talents to a bodybuilding competition. Melissa, Joe, and Dolores have still stayed silent on social media since Teresa’s big win today, and will likely stay so until Teresa decides to share the news herself.

According to Teresa, her husband, Joe Giudice, has also gotten into fitness during his prison stay for fraud, which he is currently serving. He’s reportedly dropped a lot of weight and is building lots of muscle. Joe is serving his 41-month prison sentence, which began on March 23, 2016. He is due home on March 14, 2019, but faces the threat of deportation to Italy after he finishes his sentence.