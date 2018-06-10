Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Not Buying A House In Malibu, Despite Report [Debunked]

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't be relocating to California anytime soon.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry still have lots of rumors swirling around them and their relationship since their wedding on May 19. One is that they plan to break royal traditions and set up roots in the United States, specifically in Malibu, California. A couple of tabloids have reported on the purported house-hunt by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop says that it’s another example of fake news.

As Gossip Cop reports, OK! Magazine started reporting about the new royal couple’s U.S. house hunt in May. 2017. Their article was published months before Harry and Meghan were engaged to be married. New Idea took it a step further with its April, 2018, article in which they claimed that they had already bought a place in California.

Grazia has also recently picked up the story, reporting that the royal newlyweds were inspired to move to the U.S. because of Markle’s love for the sunshine state.

Meghan, they say, “still holds a special place in her heart for her native state of California and has been house-hunting for a Malibu-based property for herself and Prince Harry.”

They allege that Meghan doesn’t want to leave all aspects of her life behind. She already quit acting and her lifestyle website, The Tig, so a move to California could be an opportunity to retain a part of who she was before she met her new husband.

“It seems Meghan doesn’t want to cut all ties with where she grew up,” an alleged “Hollywood source” reportedly said. “She’s still super-close to her mother, Doria, who lives in L.A., and she has many friends there still, so it makes sense that she’s been investigating buying property there.”

Meghan Markle is pretty in pink as she arrives for Trooping the Colour https://t.co/JQ8LyhAVLc pic.twitter.com/pE57Vppmnt — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 9, 2018

The article goes on to say that there’s a buzz in realty circles in California about the property purchase by the royals. But as Gossip Cop notes, no real estate publications have even hinted at the fact that this story could be true. News about royal homes normally gets a good deal of media coverage. Several news outlets reported on the fact that Meghan and Harry are renting a house in the English countryside for weekend getaways. Although they currently live in Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds, there’s been lots of speculation that Queen Elizabeth II will give them a home, potentially one of her residences in Sandringham. The British monarch did the same for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be enjoying their life in Britain so far. Meghan attended her first Trooping the Colour on June 9. The parade is meant to celebrate the queen’s birthday. Meghan wore a pink Carolina Herrera dress and a matching Phillip Treacy hat. As The Sun reports, her off-the-shoulder dress broke royal protocol which normally prohibits “revealing” outfits.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked positively glorious as they attended their first #TroopingTheColour parade as husband and wife! ???? #RoyalBirthday #QueenElizabeth #MeghanAndHarry #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/KqfdVyH0tY — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) June 9, 2018

So, Meghan Markle is a modern royal who seems comfortable with bucking tradition. But that doesn’t mean that she’s moving to Malibu with Prince Harry.