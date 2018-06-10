Keegan-Michael Key’s ‘Best Day Ever,’ Marries Elisa Pugliese In New York City

Forget 'Key & Peele,' the hottest duo is now newlyweds Key & Key.

Funnyman Keegan-Michael Key wed Hollywood producer and director Elisa Pugliese in New York City on Friday, June 8.

He revealed this news via a tweet saying, “Best. Day. Ever.” The accompanying photo was of the happy couple kissing on a cobblestone street in New York City, her in a white dress and holding a large bouquet of purple orchids.

Pugliese re-tweeted her husband’s tweet and added her own message. “Dear Mr. Key, I love you more every day. Sincerely, Mrs. Key,” she adoringly wrote.

The small and intimate wedding ceremony took place at their home in front of family and friends, according to People, who noted that the groom sported a spiffy blue suit by Paul Smith and the bride looked beautiful in a Prada dress.

Jordan Peele, Key’s close friend and former Key & Peele co-star, was at the wedding, per People‘s exclusive photographs of the nuptials. No word yet on whether Peele’s wife, Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Chelsea Peretti, or any of the couple’s other famous friends were in attendance.

Last November, Key officially announced their engagement on Twitter.

“She shows me every day that each one of us has the ability to help make the world a better place,” the 47-year-old tweeted along with a photograph of the lovebirds. “I’m the luckiest man ever. She said yes!”

Although it is unknown when the couple first started dating, Pugliese does often appear in pictures on Key’s Twitter page, and vice versa, and they have attended several Hollywood events as a pair.

Key, who currently stars in the Netflix series Friends from College, was previously married to actress and dialect coach Cynthia Blaise. They wed in December, 1998, and Key filed for divorce 17 years later, on Dec. 31, 2015. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for their separation, according to the New York Daily News. They did not have any children.

The divorce was not officially settled until this past November — right around the time he popped the question to Pugliese. TMZ reported that he has to give Blaise $34,000 per month in spousal support, and that “he’ll have to kick in an additional 21 percent of his gross income on anything he earns above $2.153 million a year, but she’s capped out at $700,000 per year.” He also had to give her $655,000 to “even out the division of assets.”

According to IMDB, Pugliese was born in the Bronx and attended Syracuse University, graduating in 1993. She did some acting before becoming a producer and director.