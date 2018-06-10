Melania Trump’s Spokesperson Schooled Rudy Giuliani

Stephanie Grisham clearly stated that the First Lady has never shared her thoughts on anything with the newest member of her husband's legal team.

When asked Wednesday how First Lady Melania Trump felt about accusations that her husband, President Donald Trump, had an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, Rudy Giuliani said, “She believes her husband, and she knows it’s untrue” according to a report from CNN. His remarks were made during an appearance at the Globes Capital Market Conference in Tel Aviv, Israel. Ms. Trump’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, knew otherwise and set the record straight, saying, “I don’t believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani.”

Stormy Daniels’s real name is Stephanie Clifford. Earlier this year, she came out with claims that she had a sexual affair with President Trump in 2006, about a year after he married Melania Trump. She has filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump and his attorney, Michael Cohen, for $130,000 to void a non-disclosure agreement related to that affair. She signed it weeks before the 2016 presidential election. She is also filing for defamation of character.

Grisham not only denied that Melania Trump had told Giuliani that she believed her husband when he said he didn’t have an affair with Daniels, she went further and said that Melania had never spoken to Giuliani about her thoughts on anything. The First Lady has never spoken publicly about the Stormy Daniels story despite numerous requests from various media outlets for interviews or even just a comment.

President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was asked about his reaction to Ms. Grisham’s rebuke of his statement and said, “I don’t regret saying it because I believe it.” He then added, “Yes, I believe she (the First Lady) knows him well enough to know this one is — what’s the word, fakakta?” Fakakta is a Yiddish word meaning silly or ridiculous.

The former mayor of New York City admitted that he had not interviewed Melania Trump, stating “there’s no reason to.” He believed that she did not want to become involved in the situation.

Despite the fact that Melania’s spokesperson says she has never spoken to Giuliani about her thoughts on anything, The Hill reports that he also commented on whether or not Mrs. Trump had expected her husband to win the 2016 election, saying, “Women always think that their husbands will win. Trump is a real gentleman who respects his wife and loves his daughter and has a warm relationship with his ex-wives.” These comments come in the same week that Rudy Giuliani received backlash for his comments about the lack of credibility of and his lack of respect for adult film stars.