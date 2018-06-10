Drake’s Alleged Baby Mama Has Disappeared Off Of Social Media

The identity of Drake's alleged baby mama was recently addressed by rapper Pusha-T.

The woman who, allegedly, had a secret child by Drake has disappeared from social media.

VladTV was the first outlet to report on the disappearance of Sophie Brusseaux from all social media outlets. Those who have been following the “beef” between Drake and Virginia-based rapper Pusha-T — originally known for his work in Clipse — know that Brusseaux is the woman who has a secret son by the Toronto-based rapper…a son whose presence was first acknowledged by Pusha-T in his diss track, “The Story of Adidon.”

Brusseaux, who is an adult actress, has just received an offer from a webcam company to “perform” live for them, according to TMZ.

For her efforts, Brusseaux was offered $100,000.

No word, as of yet, as to whether she took the offer, or if she’s even considering it.

The company, CamSoda, has previously negotiated deals with the likes of Farrah Abraham.

While, initially, Pusha-T claimed that Drake never sees his son, a separate report from TMZ suggests quite the opposite: while the “I’m Upset” rapper wasn’t present for his son’s birth, he subsequently took a paternity test to confirm that he was, in fact, the father of Brusseaux’s child. After he was definitively confirmed to be the father, Drake went above and beyond to provide for the child — even going so far as to provide a private jet for the child to come see him on Christmas.

And even though Drake has never publicly acknowledged the fact that Adonis is his son, they both share the same initials, the same birthday, and even the same last name.

It’s suspected, then, that Drake got Brusseaux to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to prevent her from talking about her son with him.

But according to the VladTV report, there’s more: Brusseaux isn’t even the first woman to come forward with the claim that Drake got her pregnant.

Oh so smokey oh so boasie A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 23, 2018 at 3:28pm PDT

Another adult star, Layla Lace — who also has disappeared from social media — claimed that Drake got her pregnant in 2017. And while, initially, Lace took to the press to declare the identity of her baby daddy — even going so far as to go on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 radio to announce that she was pregnant by the “Hotline Bling” rapper — she disappeared shortly after the baby was born.

This led many people to believe that she did, in fact, sign an NDA to prevent from going public about her child.

Given the pattern, then, it stands to reason that Drake has not one, but two, children from two different adult stars, but nothing has been publicly confirmed as of yet.