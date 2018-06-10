Twitter Calls Donald Trump A ‘Slob’ For Ill-Fitted, Unbuttoned Suit At G7 Summit

Twitter users called the President a "slob" as a photo surfaced of him among world leaders with an unbuttoned suit.

A group photo of the world leaders at the annual G7 summit made the rounds on Twitter today, and for some Twitter users, the sight of Trump’s unbuttoned suit was unbearable. Some called the President a “slob.” Others simply said that “One of these is not like the others…” And indeed, in the photo, world leaders lined up in nice suits, buttoned up. All except, Trump, that is. Trump also wore a red and blue striped tie that stood out among the sea of dark blue and black ties.

This wouldn’t be the first time that President Trump’s wardrobe has been criticized. Previously, the Independent noted that Trump’s outfits appear to be ill-fitted quite often, with baggy trousers, boxy jackets, and disproportionate tie sizes. However, it isn’t just Trump who has less than perfect outfits, with many politicians suffering from similar wardrobe malfunctions. Some speculate that the reasons behind bad outfits include being too busy and active, gaining and losing weight constantly, and perhaps, it’s on purpose.

As ridiculous as that sounds, politicians can’t be seen in super perfect outfits, because then it makes them less relatable. Moreover, some politicians have been heavily criticized in the past for wearing outfits that are “too expensive.” For example, Hillary Clinton wore a $12,000 Armani jacket during the presidential campaign trail, and critics couldn’t believe that she’d dare wear such a high-end item.

One of these is not like the others.. pic.twitter.com/tNIY75pbco — Michael Ⓜ️ (@michaelschweitz) June 9, 2018

And it’s not just Trump’s suit that’s garnering tons of attention during the G7 summit, either, as politics took an ugly turn when Trump blasted Canada’s Justin Trudeau for being “very dishonest and weak” and refused to endorse the G7 statement, according to CNN.

Trump also said that he wanted other countries to stop taking advantage of the U.S., stating that “It’s going to change… Tariffs will come way down. We’re like the piggy bank that everybody is robbing and that ends.”

As Trump continued to blast Trudeau for “false statements,” Canada released a statement saying that “We are focused on everything we accomplished here at the #G7 summit. The Prime Minister said nothing he hasn’t said before — both in public, and in private conversations with the President.”

.@G7 Press Briefing in Charlevoix, Canada, prior to departing for Singapore! https://t.co/75y1SXuwuU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Trump’s hard stance against other global leaders has left him somewhat isolated, reported Al Jazeera. So much, in fact, that “The other leaders have been calling this G6 + 1 because Trump has been so isolated ever since this began, and that’s because he launched an outright attack – that’s in the view of the other members – on the global trading system by raising tariffs on steel and aluminium.”