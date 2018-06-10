’90 Day Fiance’ Star Nicole Nafziger Moved From Morocco Back To Florida, But Did She Bring Azan With Her?

Nicole and Azan's relationship has played out over several seasons of "90 Day Fiance."

If there’s one relationship that’s been a longtime subject of 90 Day Fiance, it’s the relationship between Florida native Nicole and her Moroccan boyfriend, Azan. The duo, who have been on-again, off-again for what seems like forever, met over the Internet and went through a series of ups and downs as they tried to make their relationship work.

In this season of 90 Day Fiance, we’ve learned that Azan’s K-1 visa application has been denied, and if he wants to come to America to be with Nicole, she will have to go to Morocco, marry him there, then return with him after getting their K-3 visa approved.

On tomorrow’s episode, Nicole will be seen getting ready to go to Morocco to marry her one true love.

However, according to In Touch Weekly, there’s a good chance that the beloved 90 Day Fiance couple is no more.

In a recent Instagram story, shared by Nicole, her daughter May can be seen eating macaroni and cheese with hot dogs. Based on her location, and based on the fact that she didn’t take May with her to Morocco, it’s safe to assume that she’s back in the United States — and in Florida, specifically — without Azan by her side.

There are a number of reasons why the 90 Day Fiance couple is no more. The first reason, of course, could be that getting Azan to the United States on a K-3 visa was unsuccessful, as well, and the couple decided to just call it quits.

But the second, more likely, reason is that the clearly-incompatible couple split up because Nicole discovered the truth about Azan’s various girlfriends across the country — and that report comes courtesy of YouTube vlogger Keith Brooks, who was the first to report that Azan had girlfriends in “every country” and was just using Nicole to get his American citizenship.

Throughout the season, so far, everyone in Nicole’s immediate circle has warned her off of Azan, cautioning her that he was just “using” her for a variety of reasons. A lot of Azan’s actions, in fact, have proven shady, especially since he seems difficult to get in touch with, goes for hours — and sometimes days — without speaking to Nicole, and seems to be more concerned with what he can get out of the relationship than about Nicole’s needs.

A new episode of 90 Day Fiance airs tomorrow at 8:00 p.m. EST on TLC. Check your local listings for the channel.