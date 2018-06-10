Pregnant Kate Hudson, Inspired By Kim Kardashian, Struts Her Belly On The Red Carpet

Kate Hudson showed off her pregnant belly at the POPSUGAR Play/Ground event.

A very pregnant Kate Hudson showed all those in attendance at the POPSUGAR Play/Ground event in New York City that she was more than plenty influenced by none other than Kim Kardashian as she showed off her bump while walking the red carpet.

The Daily Mail has a lot of photos of Kate Hudson, who is pregnant with her third child, walking the red carpet at the influential pop culture event in a very similar dress that Kardashian wore to the Met Gala in 2013.

At the time, Kardashian was pregnant to her first child, daughter North West.

Both dresses had matching hand coverings, but while Kim’s dress had a darker, more “night-time” feel, Kate’s dress was light, bright, and airy — fully in line with the more “summery” feel that’s been going on in New York City.

Sporting a close-cropped hairstyle, Kate paired the dress with a pillbox purse in a similar shade and completed the look with a pair of open-toed silver heels.

Kate Hudson took to the POPSUGAR Play/Ground event to speak on a panel to all in attendance. She chose to speak on a panel called “Redefining The Pursuit of Happiness,” where she encouraged the attendees to follow their dreams, always be true to their passions, and above all else, redefine what it means to be “successful.”

Other celebrity guests in attendance included Yara Shahadi, Mindy Kaling, and model Martha Hunt.

Perhaps Kate was inspired by Kim because much like Kim was pregnant to North West with her flower-inspired get-up, Kate was also going to have her first girl with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa of the Los Angeles-based rock band, Chief.

Fans of the actress know that Kate has a “thing” for rocker boys — she has two sons from previous relationships with rock’n’roll stars. Her first son, Ryder Russell Robinson, was a product of her marriage to Black Crowes lead singer Chris Robinson. Her second son, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, was a product of her relationship with Muse lead singer Matthew Bellamy.

For her part, however, Kate thinks that her relationship with Fujikawa will go much better than her previous relationships, because he’s her best friend’s step-brother, and someone she’s known for over a decade.

Though Fujikawa went to NYU, he’s originally from Los Angeles, and as his last name indicates, he’s half-Japanese (his father’s side of the family is originally from Japan).

We wish Kate Hudson all the best with her new relationship and the remainder of her pregnancy!