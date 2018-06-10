Ivanka And Melania Trump Are ‘Dead Inside’ According To Trump Family Author

Writer Emily Jane Fox went on to explain that Ivanka Trump has mastered the ability to compartmentalize experiences with or related to her father.

Ivanka and Melania Trump are “dead inside” according to Vanity Fair reporter Emily Jane Fox. She has written a book titled Born Trump: Inside America’s First Family that’s scheduled for publication later this month and spoke with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Thursday about President Trump’s reaction to Rudy Giuliani’s comments last week that porn stars are not credible witnesses and comments the president has made about women in the past. Newsweek reports that Wallace asked Fox what the two women do when POTUS’s derogatory or crude comments about women make the news. “Are they just the most stoic human beings, are they numb, are they dead inside, are they paid off? I mean what’s their deal?” she asked. To which Fox replied, “Yes, yes, and yes.”

Fox went on to explain that Ivanka Trump is able to deal with the president’s offensive remarks about women because she has mastered the ability to compartmentalize various experiences with or related to her father. “So her ability to separate something like this out from then going and sitting in the West Wing and doing her job or going and visiting her father in the Oval Office, she is able to separate those things in a way that you and I probably can’t understand,” she said.

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace wondered this week if Melania and Ivanka Trump were “numb, dead inside or paid off,” given their resounding silence in the wake of Rudy Giuliani’s comments that he only respects “beautiful women and women of value." https://t.co/hL1dNQsjXm — HuffPost (@HuffPost) June 9, 2018

President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said this last week about Stormy Daniels.

“The business you were in entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight… If you’re going to sell your body for money, you just don’t have a reputation… I respect women, beautiful women and women with value, but a woman who sells her body for sexual exploitation I don’t respect.”

As noted by Huff Post, he didn’t say what gives a woman value or whether he thinks unattractive women are worthy of respect. Wallace’s question to Fox was related to the total silence of both First Lady Melania Trump and Trump daughter Ivanka following these remarks. On Friday, the president shrugged off Giuliani’s comments and said simply, “Rudy is Rudy,” and called him “great.” The president also stated that he did not disagree with his comments about women in the adult film industry.

Fox commented that she didn’t find this at all surprising given the things President Trump has said about women. “The way that the president talks about women and behaves toward women, it’s not so out of line with what Rudy Giuliani said.” Fox and many others feel that such comments from either man, but especially by Trump are disrespectful to both Ivanka and Melania. If the president or his attorney feel the same, they have yet to indicate so publicly.