Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox Went As Each Other’s Date At Event Honoring George Clooney

Aniston and Cox showed up as each others' dates and delivered a speech together making friendly jabs at Clooney.

For Friends fans, seeing Aniston and Cox linking arms is just the norm. The two women, who are reportedly just as close friends in real life as they portrayed on Friends, strolled into an event honoring George Clooney as each other’s dates. They both wore stylish black dresses and made friendly jabs at Clooney during a short speech, detailed Metro. Clooney, who was the man of the hour, was being honored with the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Aniston and Cox took the mic together, and reminisced about the time that Clooney and Noah Wyle were on Friends to promote the show ER. The episode, titled “Monica & Rachel Date the Doctors,” aired on February, 1995, and featured a young Clooney. The episode centered on Rachel asking Monica if she could pretend to be her, in order to use Monica’s health insurance. Eventually, Rachel and Monica end up on a somewhat-disastrous double date with the two doctors, who think that Rachel is Monica, and that Monica is Rachel.

During the speech for Clooney, Cox said that “She’s right. Let’s just admit it right here and now. There were millions of people watching Friends that happened to stay there — too lazy to turn the channel. Without us, you’re Chicago Hope, buddy.” Aniston chimed in, saying “Lucky for you, George, we remained on the air on Thursday nights, pretty much paving the way for I’d say every success that you’ve had since then.” She also added, “You’re welcome.”

The duo finished off their speech with lines from the infamous Friends intro song, with Aniston saying that “I’m going to be there for you,” as Cox finished her sentence, “When the rain starts to pour.” Aniston then picked up, “I’m going to be there for you, buddy,” as Cox joined in, “Like I’ve been there before.”

For those who want to see the speech firsthand, the AFI Life Achievement Award show will air on June 21 at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.

Fans can expect to see Cox and Aniston together again when Cox gets married to Johnny McDaid. Aniston will be one of Cox’s bridesmaids. Likewise, Cox was one of Aniston’s bridesmaids when Jennifer married Justin Theroux in 2015.

And as much as Friends fans may wish and hope for a reboot, just two days ago, the show’s co-creator David Crane said that such a reboot would never take place, according to ScreenRant. Crane emphasized this by saying that, “Never happening. Never. We did it! It’s done.”