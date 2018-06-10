Watch India Vs. Kenya Football Livestream: Start Time, Video Link For Sunday’s Intercontinental Cup Finals

India is hoping to replicate the 3-0 win from earlier in the week.

Fans looking for a livestream of the India vs. Kenya football match on Sunday will be able to watch the Intercontinental Cup match from the luxury of their computer screen.

The teams are meeting in Mumbai for the title match of the tournament, which has seen India make a surprising run to the final game before the home fans. The match will be broadcast in India and available on livestream for fans across the globe, NDTV noted (a link to the livestream can be found below). The match starts at 8 p.m. IST (10:30 a.m. ET/2:30 p.m. GMT).

As the Times of India noted, the Indian team will be trying to follow up this week’s surprising 3-0 win over Kenya to take home the title. While Kenya’s squad is considered to be faster, there could be an equalizer in the Mumbai weather. There has been a soaking rain all weekend and the pitch on Sunday is expected to be soggy.

“When it’s raining heavily and there are puddles on the pitch, you don’t necessarily need ball players,” said Stephen Constantine, India’s coach. “You need players who are a bit physical so that we can dominate play. I hope the ground condition improves. Whatever it is, we have to play according to the situation.”

Fans who watch a livestream of the India vs. Kenya football match will see a Kenyan team looking to keep its composure and move beyond the drubbing last week. Kenyan coach Sebastian Migne said the team had to play against a “12-man” Indian team on Monday, and it wasn’t the fans giving home India a boost. He blamed the referees for tilting the game toward the host, and said his squad is looking to move beyond the disappointment.

Migne told the Times of India that he was looking forward to an exciting Intercontinental Cup final and was happy with his team’s play coming into the match, including a 4-0 win over Chinese Taipei.

“We’re very happy to be in the final and it shows the good image of Kenya,” Migne said. “We scored from set-pieces, which we worked a lot for. We need to keep good fitness for final, as we only have two days. I honestly prefer to play against India because the stadium will be full, which will be great for my players.”

Those who want to watch a livestream of the India vs. Kenya football match can find liver online coverage from Hotstar.