Chrissy Teigen Has Hilarious Response To Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Seeking Proof Of Giuliani’s Adult Movie Habits

Teigen has a great point: Who really is going to admit to watching porn with Guiliani?

Chrissy Teigen gave everyone a reason to laugh when she responded to Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti looking for proof that Rudy Giuliani has ever “voluntarily viewing pornography.” In response, Teigen asked, “Who on earth is gonna admit to watching porn with rudy guiliani? god speed, Michael,” according to Hollywood Life. Avenatti also had to concede, responding “I see your point… this may be a tough ask but there may be other evidence available.” No one is sure what Avenatti means by “other evidence,” so only time will tell.

Rudy Guiliani, President Donald Trump’s lawyer, previously slammed porn stars, including Daniels, for her profession on Tel Aviv.

“I respect all human beings. I even have to respect criminals. But I’m sorry, I don’t respect a porn star the way I respect a career women or a women of substance or a woman who has great respect for herself as a women and as a person and isn’t going to sell her body for sexual exploitation.”

Guiliani’s inference that he respects criminals more than porn stars, which would certainly include Stormy Daniels, upset Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti. Avenatti called Guiliani a “misogynist,” “a pig,” and said that “Mr. Trump didn’t seem to have any ‘moral’ issues with her and others back in 2006 and beyond.” Avenatti also said Trump out to fire Guiliani, according to The Hill. The name-calling between the two men is not new, with Giuliani calling Avenattie an “ambulance chaser” and a “jerk” in the past.

Stormy Daniels' former attorney is now suing, contending she lied about his role in events surrounding the $130,000 hush deal she signed with Pres. Trump's personal lawyer. https://t.co/riTcdde7p6 pic.twitter.com/UCTqGLQzZw — ABC News (@ABC) June 9, 2018

Additionally, Meghan McCain, John McCain’s daughter chimed in on the issue on The View, according to People.

“Mayor Giuliani was divorced three times … spent years estranged from his kids, married his second cousin in his first marriage. Let’s calm with the moral judgment on people’s industries… This is stigmatizing people in the sex industry which is a huge cultural problem. It’s legal. It’s consensual. And, by the way, it’s the only industry where women make more money than men. So can we stop with the judgment on the profession?”

Megyn Kelly also came to Daniels’ defense after Giuliani’s bold comment, saying that “Being in adult film does not make you a liar,” detailed The Hill. Kelly also brought up that Melania Trump has previously posed nude in GQ, while adding that she wasn’t trying to compare her with Daniels.

Attorney Michael Avenatti makes appeal on MSNBC for info on Giuliani’s porn habits https://t.co/5VXG8Qe2OA — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 9, 2018

Whatever Giuliani was hoping to achieve with his comments, at the least it’s made people fired up in discussions about whether porn stars ought to be respected or not for their profession.

Daniels’ legal battles with President Trump has been ongoing for months. The most recent update is that her original lawyer, Keith Davidson, is countersuing Daniels for defamation, reported NBC News. Davidson’s lawsuit comes after Daniels sued Davidson and Cohen for working together, and Daniels and Avenatti are also claiming that Cohen recorded conversations without consent.