Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Curves In Colorful Bikini, Says ‘Eat Your Heart Out Baby’

Is model hinting at a possible pregnancy with a clever caption?

Blac Chyna recently took to Instagram to show off her curvy assets in a cute, colorful bikini.

In the picture, she’s lounging near a hot tub with a full coverage, long-sleeved bikini top with a zipper, and tiny matching bottoms that nip in at her waist. Atop her long, straight locks, she wears a matching do-rag. She accessorized her ensemble with pale blue high heels and a matching bag. She completed the look with glamorous eye makeup and a bold lip color.

In the photo, Blac Chyna’s intricate, colorful tattoos are visible, and some of her followers said it looked like she had been lightening her skin. She did not respond to those sentiments. In her next Instagram post, the reality TV star unzipped the bikini top’s zipper to show how adjustable the garment is.

The model captioned her sexy photo, “Eat your heart out baby @fashionnova.” Could her caption contain a subtle double meaning since she wrote, “baby?”

Earlier, Inquisitr reported that Rob Kardashian’s former fiancee might be pregnant, according to recent rumors. Fans thought they spied a growing baby bump as she stepped out with a big bouquet of balloons to celebrate her 5-year-old son’s graduation.

Chyna and rapper Tyga were together at their son’s Kindergarten graduation in Los Angeles on Friday. At the event, she wore a low-cut light pink dress, which drew plenty of criticism due to the nature of the occasion.

Of course, the rumors that Blac Chyna and her boyfriend, 18-year-old rapper YBN Almighty Jay, are having a baby may not be accurate. Her suit leaves little to the imagination, and there’s no sign of a baby bump. Of course, her lounged position could possibly hide the smallest beginning of a growing stomach. She also posted pictures of herself wearing a bright orange halter top and skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Given the rapper’s recent discussion that he would not have sex with a woman he didn’t want to get pregnant and that he does not wear condoms, if she does not use birth control, Chyna might be in the family way soon if she’s not already. It’s impossible to tell for sure until the 30-year-old mother-of-two confirms a pregnancy or she gives birth to another child. Other than that, if enough time passes with no baby, then that would also prove the rumors to be false.

For now, she’s having fun on her social media and posting pictures showing off her voluptuous body and very likely making money doing so by serving as a brand influencer.