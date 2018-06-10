Trump Calls Justin Trudeau ‘Very Weak And Dishonest’

The president says he won't endorse the joint statement.

Just hours after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that all members of the G7 had signed a joint statement, President Donald Trump took a jab at him on Twitter.

On Saturday, en route to Singapore, President Trump tweeted that the United States will not endorse the joint communique signed by the G7 nations.

The joint statement between the leaders of the U.S., France, Germany, the U.K., Japan, Italy, and Canada comes after President Trump refused to back down from his decision to impose international tariffs on goods, including steel and aluminum imports.

The joint communique was confirmed by Prime Minister Trudeau, who said that Trump’s tough talk on trade shows that there is a lot of work to be done between the countries. Nevertheless, the statement is a positive step toward international cooperation, said Trudeau.

Trump, however, accused the Canadian Prime Minister of falsehood. Taking a jab at Trudeau on Twitter, the president said that he has instructed his U.S. officials not to endorse the communique.

“Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive tariffs to our US farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our US reps not to endorse the communique as we look at tariffs on automobiles flooding the US market.”

He added, “PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, ‘US tariffs were kind of insulting’ and he ‘will not be pushed around.’ Very dishonest and weak. Our tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!”

The United States will not allow other countries to impose massive Tariffs and Trade Barriers on its farmers, workers and companies. While sending their product into our country tax free. We have put up with Trade Abuse for many decades — and that is long enough. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

The G7 countries, in the communique, “acknowledge free, fair, and mutually beneficial trade is a key engine for growth and jobs,” and commits these nations to modernize the World Trade Organization (WTO).

According to a report by the Independent, the joint communique stated that the G7 nations need to evaluate international trade rules and develop new ones, if necessary, going forward to ensure an equal trading playing field.

Canada is committed to working with the @UN to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges – my thanks to Sec-Gen @antonioguterres for the meeting in Charlevoix, focused on advancing the education of women & girls, peacekeeping, and the ongoing crisis in Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/QZk46ZDQVg — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 9, 2018

The document also shows a commitment from the members of the G7 countries to reduce plastic waste. Trump had reportedly pushed back on language surrounding climate change, and the final text of the joint statement made clear that the U.S. did not agree with language surrounding the issue.

President Trump, who left the summit earlier than scheduled, demanded that the G7 countries reduce their trade barriers.