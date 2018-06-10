‘Teen Mom 2’s’ Kailyn Lowry Hits Back At Claims She Photoshopped One Of Her Bikini Pictures

The MTV reality star is defending a recent image of herself.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has slammed her haters for accusing her of photoshopping a recent photo of herself in a bikini. According to In Touch Weekly, Lowry has been traveling in Europe for a while and “living her best life.” As you can expect, she’s been posting lots of pictures from her vacation on Instagram, including one where she’s wearing a black bikini on what looks like a yacht.

Kail is smiling in the picture, but she probably wasn’t too happy when she read the comments under the Instagram picture.

“If y’all don’t get off my a– on IG y’all can catch the block button. I didn’t Photoshop my photos. But if I wanted to I f–king will,” the 26-year-old reality TV star tweeted.

As In Touch notes, Kailyn has been open about her insecurities about her body. In the past, she’s revealed that she’s had a Brazilian butt lift, liposuction, and a tummy tuck. She had previously told fans that she planned to have more plastic surgery, but backed out of it at the last minute, telling her followers that she planned to lose weight the more “natural” way.

It seems that some fans felt betrayed by Kailyn’s admission that she would Photoshop her pictures if she wanted to. Some of her followers indicated that they were offended by that part of her comment.

“Photoshop negates the whole ‘natural’ love yourself vibe,” one person wrote. Lowry replied to the comment directly and insisted that the photo hadn’t been changed in any way.

Others thought that there were clear signs that the photograph had been doctored.

“Photoshopped. Look at the elbow,” another fan commented. “Is your butt naturally flat on one cheek? [Cause] this is Photoshopped AF. Don’t be all about your body if you can’t be honest.”

This isn’t the first time that Kailyn has shown off her enviable curves on her social media pages. She previously posted a photo of herself in her underwear with the caption “#mycalvins.” As In Touch noted at the time, fans were generally receptive to this, applauding Lowry for her bravery.

“Yessss [sic], three kids later and still slaying,” one fan wrote.

Perhaps fans did not accuse Lowry of clandestine photoshopping because the photo is black and white and isn’t as glamorous as the one she recently posted. It technically could have been photoshopped too, but it’s more gritty and realistic, which may be why fans did not accuse her of using Photoshop.

Kailyn Lowry is best known as a member of the original cast of the Teen Mom franchise. She was previously married to Javi Marroquin, who also starred on the show. Their relationship was rocky, to say the least. But they seem committed to co-parenting their son, Lincoln. Marroquin recently announced that his current girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, is pregnant, and as E! News reports, Kailyn responded by saying that she “wished them the best.”