Paris Jackson Flaunts Her Long Legs In A Pink Minidress At Circus-Themed Moschino Fashion Show

Michael Jackson's daughter showed off her gams at a recent fashion show.

Paris Jackson recently got a front-row seat for one of the greatest fashion shows on earth. As reported by Just Jared, the 20-year-old daughter of late pop legend Michael Jackson was one of the many celebrities who attended the Moschino Resort 2019 and Men’s Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show on Friday. Even though the event was circus-themed, Paris opted for a look that was more rocker-chic than couture clown.

On Friday, Paris Jackson and numerous other celebrities congregated underneath a red-and-white big top tent at an equestrian center in Burbank to watch a colorful parade of Moschino models rocking circus-themed outfits. Instead of trying to blend in with the models and the clowns that were roaming around by rocking a bold, bright color, Paris chose to wear a romantic rose minidress.

The short garment featured a black lace-up detail on the front and a deep-V neck that showed off a few of the tattoos on her chest. Paris also wore a white motorcycle jacket draped over her shoulders and a pair of black booties. She accessorized her outfit with over half a dozen necklaces, numerous bracelets, and a little black backpack covered with patches. The stylish young model completed her look by styling her shoulder-length hair in wild waves.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Paris Jackson was photographed sitting in the front row at the Moschino show. Mad Men star January Jones was seated to her left beside a group of other famous faces that included Jaime King, Emma Roberts, Aubrey Plaza, Brittany Snow, and Maika Monroe. According to Women’s Wear Daily, the fashion fans were treated to quite the performance by designer Jeremy Scott.

“We have thrills and chills and plenty of frills tonight! You will witness death-defying acts of glamour! You will see beading and embroidery never before attempted in a setting like this!” Scott promised the crowd. “A kaleidoscope of colors will tantalize your eyes….So, without any further ado, let the show begin.”

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

According to Fashionista, quite a few famous models walked in the show. Stella Maxwell, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Soo Joo Park were among those who got to rock Moschino’s massive feather headdresses, tiny top hats, and colorful clownish skirts decorated with flowers. There were quite a few clown-inspired looks, as well as some that referenced ringmasters, strongmen, and trapeze artists. The vibrant fabric choices included polka dots aplenty, stripes, and various animal prints.

In addition to the theatrics under the big top, attendees were treated to a carnival atmosphere outside that included clowns, a small Ferris wheel, a balloon artist, and cotton candy. There were also some circus animals roaming about, as well as a few in cages. However, they weren’t the real deal; some of them were people in lion and bear costumes, and one of the caged critters was a stuffed leopard.

John Sciulli / Getty Images

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Paris Jackson recently left a rodeo-themed Dior show because she felt like the animals that performed at the event were being treated badly, so she was likely relieved to see that no real circus animals were used in the Moschino show.