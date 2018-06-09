SpaceX Option Package For New Tesla Roadster Will Include Rocket Thrusters, ‘May Even Allow A Tesla To Fly’

The new Tesla Roadster will, according to Elon Musk, 'exceed all gas sports cars in every way.'

SpaceX option package for the new Tesla Roadster will include 10 small rocket thrusters, arranged seamlessly around the car, Elon Musk announced today via Twitter.

SpaceX, Tesla founder and CEO claims these rocket engines will improve speed, cornering, breaking, and acceleration, and maybe even “allow a Tesla to fly.”

The new Tesla Roadster will, according to Musk, “exceed all gas sports car in every way.”

South African-born American business magnate, investor, and engineer has made some bold promises in the past, but he has also delivered on quite a few. For instance, in February 2018, as the Inquisitr reported, Musk’s SpaceX successfully launched the Falcon Heavy rocket, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. “We want a new space race. Space races are exciting,” the SpaceX founder and CEO proclaimed after the launch.

Musk seems to have shifted his focus on Tesla, at least for now. During a recent shareholder meeting, Tesla said customers would be able to get a SpaceX upgrade package, according to the Business Insider. He did not describe what the package would include, until today, although he had previously hinted that the Roadster could be able to “fly short hops.”

During the same meeting, Musk told shareholders that his Tesla will indeed be able to outperform gasoline cars, partially because Telsa and SpaceX employees frequently collaborate. For instance, as Musk said, SpaceX employees advised Tesla employees on how to identify a problem on an aluminum auto part.

19 years ago, when my 1st company got bought, I had to decide between buying a house in Palo Alto or a McLaren F1 (best car ever imo). Was no contest. I bought F1 & a small condo that was much cheaper than the car. New Tesla Roadster will exceed all gas sports cars in every way… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2018

