Michael Avenatti Asks Twitter To Give Him Evidence That Rudy Giuliani Watches Adult Films

The head to head rhetorical battle between President Trump's attorney and former Mayor of NYC and Stormy Daniels' legal counsel heats up, as Avenatti seeks proof of Giuliani's hypocrisy.

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels, has escalated a long-broiling contest of words and legal threats between himself and President Donald Trump’s attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Newsweek reports. In response to Giuliani’s recent comments deriding the notion of Daniels having any credibility whatsoever when it comes to allegations of sexual impropriety given her profession, Avenatti took to Twitter to issue the following rebuke.

I want to test Mr. Giuliani’s claims of being adamantly against pornography and having no use for adult film stars. If anyone can provide me with any evidence of him voluntarily viewing pornography, I will protect you as a source and publish it. Let’s PROVE the hypocrisy. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 9, 2018

As bizarre as this may sound, it is simply the icing on the cake when considering the recent spate of shade thrown down between the two lawyers. Avenatti appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joy today, fired up and visibly aggravated by what he sees as aspersions being cast about concerning his client. Alleging that President Trump had no problem with her line of work when the lawyer claims the president previously attempted to seduce his client, he expounded on this line of thinking by further speculating as to whether or not Rudy Giuliani consumed any adult films himself.

“The hypocrisy here is unbelievable… I’d like to know the last time Mr. Giuliani viewed pornography. Something tells me it wasn’t years or decades ago,” Raw Story reports Avenatti as saying during the morning talk show. Avenatti appears frequently on news and entertainment television, and has been rumored to perhaps be getting his own show along with Anthony Scaramucci.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

While Avenatti’s open question surrounding Giuliani’s personal habits is, of course, hearsay – what cannot be denied is the acrimonious relationship between the two legal camps. The brash former mayor doubled down on his initial comments surrounding Stormy Daniels’ this past Thursday, despite a massive backlash on social media from sex work advocates. In a conversation with CNN, Giuliani expounded upon his previous statements surrounding the adult film star’s credibility.

“If you’re involved in a sort of slimy business, (that) says something about you – says something about how far you’ll go to make money… Our real point about her is that she’s not just generally un-credible, she’s un-credible from the point of view of wanting to get money. She’s a con artist.”

While Avenatti and Giuliani continue to wage a blazing war of words, each man a proxy for their respective clients, the legal landscape is about to get even more complicated. Stormy Daniels has signaled her intention to sue her former lawyer, Keith Davidson, for allegedly misrepresenting her and her best interests when he advised her to sign the confidentiality agreement and settlement which rests at the heart of this affair.

For his part, Davidson has vowed to fight the charges. Furthermore, CNN reports that he has vowed a strong countersuit for defamation against Daniels and Avenatti, as well as a separate suit against Michael Cohen, another of President Trump’s legal advisors, for allegedly recording him illegally and without his knowledge.

Far from being over, the extreme drama surrounding the Stormy Daniels affair seems to be reaching fever pitch as even more unusual and bizarre variables come into play.