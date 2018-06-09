Low Carb Diets Are The Only Diets That Work, Says Diet Doctor To The Stars

Dr. Michael Mosley says low carb diets are the only diets that provide permanent beneficial effects.

A doctor who touts himself as a doctor to the stars claims that the only diets that work are low carb diets.

According to the Daily Mail, Dr. Michael Mosley recently returned from a trip to Taiwan and shared his ideas on why low carb diets are the only diets that work.

He said that these diets, favored by the likes of Kim Kardashian, are the most effective metabolic boosters because they turn your body into a “furnace” of sorts. By avoiding high carb products, like bread, pasta, rice, and sugar, your body is forced to burn fat for energy. This process, called ketosis, “feeds” your brain with the ketone bodies that result from the fat-burning process.

Inasmuch as people are going on a “keto” diet and thinking it’s all the rage, the concept of low carb diets actually was introduced into the pop culture zeitgeist more than 150 years ago. At that time, an undertaker by the name of William Banting wrote about his secret for losing more than 3 stone (about 40 lbs.) by cutting out high-starch products (like sugar, potatoes, beer, and bread) and sticking, instead, to products like meat, vegetables, dry wine, and fruit.

He detailed his weight loss journey in a book called Letter on Corpulence.

Since that time, several versions of the so-called “low carb diet” have cropped up, including the original version of the Atkins diet, and they’ve had varying degrees of success with the public. And while doctors and dieticians aren’t keen on the diet, clinical trials prove that it’s more effective than a low-fat, high-carb diet that has become popular over the course of the past 20 years.

Mosley, however, makes clear that not all carbs are created equal. While it’s important to cut “simple carbs” out of your diet — because they will cause your blood sugar to spike — keeping complex carbohydrates in your diet is essential. Examples of complex carbohydrates include whole grains such as barley, oats, buckwheat, and wholegrain and rye. The closer a grain is to its “original” state, the better it is for you. The more fiber a grain has, the less likely it is to spike your blood sugar, and the better it is for you.

To retain fullness, Dr. Mosley recommends that those who cut out “simple carbs” replace them with things like full-fat yogurt, olive oil, and peanut butter.

#TheTruthAboutCarbs

People are saying that this programme is bullsh*t… well I’ve done a low carb diet (max 50g per day) for 10 months and I’ve seen results. Cutting back carbs is the best thing I’ve ever done and I’ve never felt better/healthier in myself! Don’t miss carbs! pic.twitter.com/uggws1S0g0 — Mae (@Maezy_E) June 6, 2018

On average, Dr. Mosley found that those who adhere to low carb diets lose an average of 15 lbs. a month, and more than 6 inches around their waist by the end of the year.