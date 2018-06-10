Kim Kardashian Posts Adorable ‘Snuggle’ Selfie With Her Three Kids

The reality star has some family snuggle time.

Kim Kardashian has a picture-perfect family. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kicked off the weekend by posting a sweet selfie with her three kids — North, 4, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 4-months — smiling and laughing as they snuggled in bed together in their pajamas.

Kim captioned the pic of the snuggle session with: “Welcome to the good life.” Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, recorded the song “Good Life” in 2007, and his wife’s post came just one day after the famous family celebrated the rapper’s 41st birthday.

While she is known for her reality show and her popular beauty line, Kim Kardashian is definitely enjoying her mom time, too. According to Us Weekly, Kim recently took to social media to tell fans about the one room in her Hidden Hills mansion that her kids have free reign in: their playroom.

“That’s where all the markers, paints and colors are,” Kardashian posted. “By the time they’re done there, they have no desire to take a pen to our white furniture, lol!”

Us Weekly also pointed out that Kim knows a little bit about the damage young kids can do to a room. When oldest daughter North was a baby, she got purple nail polish all over her vanity, toys, and playroom walls when Kim left the room for just a few minutes. Now, with three kids under five years old in her house, Kim Kardashian definitely has her hands full.

Welcome to the good life… A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 9, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

Kim Kardashian married Kanye West in 2014, one year after they welcomed their first child, daughter North West. Two years later, Kim gave birth to a son, Saint West, and in January, 2018, youngest daughter Chicago West arrived via gestational surrogate. Kim and Kanye made the decision to hire a surrogate after the reality star experienced life-threatening complications with the placenta after delivering her first two children.

Over the past four years, Kim Kardashian has shared plenty of happy family photos with her 112 million Instagram followers. But she may be approaching her limit when it comes to the baby department. Kim recently told Elle magazine that she can’t imagine having more than four kids.

“My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way,” Kardashian told the magazine. “I don’t think I could handle more than [four kids]. My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”