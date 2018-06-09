Christine McGuinness Flaunts Assets In Sexy Cut-Away Swimsuit On Instagram

Christine gave her followers a peek-a-boo style look at the top half of her curvy figure today.

As her 75,000 followers on Instagram know all too well, 30-year-old Real Housewives Of Cheshire beauty Christine McGuinness is never afraid to flaunt her curvy figure for the world to see.

According to Daily Mail, the reality TV star treated her Instagram followers to a “series of sizzling selfies” featuring herself in a sexy cut-away swimsuit earlier today.

Through a large keyhole style-cut across the chest, Christine showed off a generous amount of cleavage. The sexy one-piece also featured a second cut-away which highlighted her perfectly toned stomach.

In one picture, the gorgeous blonde bombshell posed with her hand on her hips and her hair hanging freely over her shoulder in a playful manner.

In the other sizzling selfie, the mom-of-three appears to be leaning against the mirror taking a more zoomed out picture. The picture gives her followers a teasing look at those long, toned legs.

In each of the selfies, McGuinness appears to be making a partial duck face while concentrating on her phone while she snaps the picture.

Unsurprisingly, the blonde beauty’s Instagram selfies are packed with comments of people swooning over how great her figure – and especially her top half – looks in the sexy cut-away swimsuit.

The commenters used words such as “elegant,” “sexy,” and “beautiful” to describe their opinions of the selfies. One commenter even jokingly asked for a pair of scissors to make the hole across her assets a “tad bigger.”

As Daily Mail reminds us, the reality TV star had recently been going through a rough time with her husband, Paddy. In February, her husband was caught locking arms with Nicole Appleton. Christine and her husband spent a small chunk of time living separately before ultimately working things out and getting back together.

Both Christine and her husband frequently take to social media to gush about their relationship progress.

The recent photos flashing McGuinness’ top half certainly suggest the reality TV star is in great spirits as of late. The reality TV star even recently opened up about her relationship with her husband, Paddy.

“As a family we’ve had an awful lot to deal with, but you can only do your best in a relationship and like anything else it takes working at and we’re working things through. We’ve always been extremely private; we’ve been together 11 years and there have been ups and downs. I was 19 when we met.”

Christine and Paddy have been married for seven years and share three children together, including their 4-year-old twins, Penelope and Leo, and their 18-month old daughter, Felicity.

Peekaboobs ???? A post shared by Christine McGuinness (@mrscmcguinness) on Jun 9, 2018 at 5:48am PDT

A quick look at McGuinness’ Instagram reveals the reality TV star enjoys sharing photos while donning outfits that flaunt her curvy figure.