Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Beats Him At Everything

The country singer admits the pop star is better at everything.

Anything Blake Shelton can do, Gwen Stefani can do better. At least, this is what Blake said about his girlfriend’s many talents during a recent interview with Extra. However, Blake forgot that he did actually beat Gwen at something back before they became a couple.

On Wednesday, Blake Shelton headed to Nashville to celebrate the opening of Ole Red, a restaurant and music venue that includes a dance floor for those who want to do some boot scootin’ to work off their dinners. Blake was asked if he plans on hitting the dance floor to show off his best moves, and he said that he’s definitely going to get out there and drag his feet around a bit.

“Of course! They call me ‘Shufflin’ Shelton!'” he said.

However, the Shufflin’ Shelton probably won’t become the next big dance craze if Ole Red patrons catch Gwen Stefani boogieing down with her boyfriend. Blake was asked if Gwen is a better dancer than he is, and he wasn’t ashamed to admit that she’d definitely beat him in a dance-off.

“Gwen is the better everything than me! Let’s just face it — she wins! She beats me!” Blake said.

But it isn’t actually true that Gwen Stefani is better at everything; Blake Shelton did beat her at something pretty big in 2014 when they competed against each other on Season 7 of The Voice. Blake was the coach of that season’s winner, Craig Wayne Boyd. However, as reported by AXS, Blake later said that Gwen deserved some credit for his win because Craig was temporarily on her team. She gave him a style makeover that possibly played a part in his victory.

Speaking of style, Blake Shelton has admitted that picking out interesting outfits is something else that Gwen Stefani beats him at. As reported by E! News, he said that Gwen probably thinks that his style is “boring” because he always dresses in “blue jeans and boots.” However, it isn’t his lack of interest in fashion that explains his absence at the June 8 Moschino fashion show in Burbank, California.

According to Just Jared, Gwen Stefani attended the circus-themed event with her three sons, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4. Blake couldn’t join the group because he was at the CMA Fest in Nashville.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Gwen Stefani recently told Entertainment Tonight that her wardrobe for her new show in Las Vegas includes one Moschino outfit. Gwen said that she’s “still in the panic mode of rehearsals,” but she’s “excited” about her Las Vegas residency, which begins on June 27.

There’s no word on whether Blake will be there on opening night, but there’s no doubt that fans would love to see him doing the Shufflin’ Shelton to some of his girlfriend’s greatest hits.