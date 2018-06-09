Iggy Azalea Slams Nick Young For Joke About Cheating On Her During Championship Win Celebration

Azalea advised Swaggy P to stop talking about his 'dirty d*ck.'

Iggy Azalea isn’t about to take ex-boyfriend Nick Young’s snarky comment about cheating on her lying down. Hollywood Life reports that the “Fancy” rapper responded to Young’s quip about his infidelities, which he made after his team, the Golden State Warriors, won the championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I went from being snitched on to about to put a ring on,” Young said in an interview that was shared on social media and by tabloid media outlets.

According to Hollywood Life, someone repeated Nick’s comments on Iggy Azalea’s Instagram page.

“I want him to stop referencing the s*** he did as if it’s funny or even cool just because it’s old now,” she responded. “I’ve moved on but It’s never gonna be a cute joke to make, Congrats on the win tho.”

That wasn’t all she had to say though adding, “enjoy it without referencing your dirty d*ck. Not hard.”

It looks like Nick, who is also known as Swaggy P, was referring to the fact that his infidelity was exposed when a video of him speaking about it with a teammate was leaked.

As Us Weekly reports, Iggy Azalea and Nick Young ended their relationship in June, 2016, after a two-year coupling that included an engagement. Even though they’d met a couple years prior, Young and Azalea started dating in 2014 after he tweeted that she was his “Woman Crush Wednesday.” They went on a date to Target of all places, the Australian rapper told the Telegraph in 2015.

Young asked Azalea to marry him about a year later during a time when Iggy was facing some ups and downs in her career. She canceled a tour and ended up postponing her wedding. Then in March, 2016, video of Swaggy P casually chatting about cheating on Azalea was released. The video was secretly recorded by Young’s then-teammate D’Angelo Russell, Us Weekly notes.

“You was 30, she was 19? What about Amber Rose, you ain’t never tried?” Russell said on the tape to which Nick replies, “No, she knows my girl.”

Nick Young: “I went from getting snitched on to putting a ring on!” pic.twitter.com/FpgSRgn0yC — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 9, 2018

Hollywood Life reports that on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she revealed that she destroyed a lot of his property during the breakup.

“I burned a LOT, and I threw stuff in the pool, too. I started off with water and it just seemed like that didn’t work. Every designer you could think of I burned,” she said.

When Iggy announced the breakup on Instagram, she revealed that the decision was influenced by her feeling that she couldn’t trust him anymore, Us Weekly recalls. In the post, she talked about being unable to “rebuild” her trust in him. She went on to say that she wished him the best and that “futures can be rewritten and as of today mine is a blank page.”

Nick Young tweeted, “Single.”