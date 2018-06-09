Eiza Gonzalez Makes It Official With Josh Duhamel In Los Angeles

Eiza Gonzalez and Josh Duhamel have been dating for some time now.

For the past few months, Josh Duhamel has been dodging dating rumors with a variety of actresses, but he’s finally made it official with actress Eiza Gonzalez.

According to the Daily Mail, who have the first photos of the happy couple together, Eiza Gonzalez and Josh Duhamel were snapped coming out of a romantic dinner in Los Angeles.

Even though the duo tried to fend off the rumors and speculation, they couldn’t help but keep their arms around each other as they walked down the street.

While the actress, who was last seen in Baby Driver, sported a gorgeous red three-piece suit paired with a black camisole and a silver necklace, Duhamel chose to keep it casual with a white shirt and a pair of clean blue jeans, paired with a set of black boots.

This is the first time that there’s been any hint that the couple confirmed their relationship. Previously, Duhamel was married to pop princess Fergie, with whom he shares a son.

However, in September, 2017, the couple announced that they were separating after eight years of marriage. The couple later filed for divorce.

Even though he seems happy to be dating Eiza Gonzalez, friends of the couple report that Duhamel is going through his own drama with his soon-to-be-ex-wife, especially as it concerns custody of their 4-year-old son, Axel.

According to a friend close to Duhamel, Fergie wants to spend more time with her son, and wants more custody of her son, and doesn’t want to relinquish any of her rights, as a mother, to her soon-to-be ex-husband.

To say, then, that their divorce is taking a turn for the worse would be an understatement.

In fact, it seems as though Duhamel’s newfound relationship with Eiza Gonzalez may be a major factor in how much time he gets to spend with his son, because Fergie has made clear that she doesn’t want her son to go to his dad’s house if it’s like a “bachelor pad.”

However, that’s not something Duhamel is interested in. In fact, he’s made clear that he wants 50-50 custody of his son, no matter who he’s dating, and he plans to fight back with everything he’s got if Fergie gives him grief about it.

Yes to all this ???????????? bring on this new wave of diverse young actresses ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/SF1uHtKVqR — Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) June 29, 2017

Fergie, for her part, has been teary-eyed about her divorce, hoping that she would be “married forever.”

Whatever the truth of the matter, it looks like Eiza Gonzalez and Josh Duhamel are happy together, at least for now.