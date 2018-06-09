Joe And Kendra Duggar Welcome Their Baby Boy A Week Early, Meet Garrett David

Another Duggar baby has arrived!

It looks like Joe Duggar got an early Father’s Day gift. He and his wife, Kendra, just welcomed their baby boy into the world on Friday, June 8, at 1:36 p.m. The Duggar Family website announced that little Garrett David is here, weighing in at seven pounds, eight ounces and is 20.5 inches long. They also posted their first snapshot as a family-of-three with their newborn all wrapped up for his first photo shoot.

The new parents look so happy to finally meet the little guy. Kendra looks especially healthy after the baby’s birth. It also appears that maybe the birth took place in a hospital since both Joe and Kendra had what looked to be hospital bracelets on their wrists. There is sure to be more details coming along soon enough.

There is no doubt that the whole Duggar family is ecstatic to have yet another baby to add to their growing brood. This is Jim Bob and Michelle’s 11th grandchild.

Joe and Kendra married last September and just three months later announced that they were expecting their first child together. They later revealed that they were having a son. Kendra said that she had a lot of morning sickness during her first trimester of the pregnancy, but that seemed to have subsided soon after. They have been preparing for Garrett’s arrival, but not in front of the camera.

Unlike her sisters-in-law, Jill, Jessa, and Jinger, Kendra had chosen to not do the growing baby bump photos. Joy wasn’t too keen on showing her belly, either, unless it was in a family photo. Those two girls didn’t seem to want to show off their monthly baby bumps on social media.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell Welcome Their First Child, Garrett David — See the Photo! https://t.co/dF5JUq0GW2 — People (@people) June 9, 2018

Kendra’s official due date was on Father’s Day, but it looks like their little bundle of joy had other ideas. This make that day even more special for Joe now that he will get to spend it holding his newborn son. He and Kendra expressed their joy in this statement that was posted.

“No matter how many time we’ve experienced the joy of babies born in our families, there’s nothing comparable to the joy in our hearts today! Children truly are a gift from God. We are so thankful for his safe arrival and this new journey as parents.”

'The Size of a Cantaloupe': Pregnant Jinger Duggar Shares Photo of Her 34-Week Baby Bump https://t.co/Y7oxHDjPLg — People (@people) June 7, 2018

The next Duggar baby, who will arrive soon, will be born in Texas. Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, will welcome their baby girl sometime in July. Who will be the next one in the family to make a baby announcement? Duggar fans have been keeping an eye out for either Jill or Jessa to have their third child. There is always Lauren Swanson, a soon-to-be Duggar, who may just beat them to it. She is set to marry Josiah, and that could mean a baby soon after. The baby bump watch is on.

The birth of baby Garrett will most likely be featured on an upcoming episode of Counting On. The new season premieres on Monday, July 30. There is always something happening in the Duggar world, so stay tuned.